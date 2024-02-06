GAZA LIVE BLOG: Savage Bombing of Khan Yunis, Amal Hospital | Torture Photos Released | Unprecedented Strikes on Gaza City | US Aggression on Yemen Continues -DAY 123

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

After telling thousands of displaced Palestinians in the Khan Yunis area that a ‘safe passage’ has been opened, the Israeli military bombed a convoy of escaping refugees on their way to Deir Al-Balah. Many were killed and wounded. Nowhere is safe in Gaza, even nearly two weeks after the ICJ ordered Israel to ensure the safety of civilians in its ongoing war on the Strip. All of Gaza was bombed overnight, with most of the bombing focusing on Gaza City and Khan Yunis. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,585 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,978 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Tuesday, February 6, 1:45 pm (GMT+2)

NYT: The New York Times quoted the US envoy to Yemen, Timothy Lenderking, as saying that Washington is following a multi-pronged strategy to regain control of the Red Sea.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted Lebanese towns in conjunction with an intense flight of reconnaissance aircraft.

UNRWA: We are preparing a preliminary report regarding the accusation of employees of participating in the October 7 operation.

Tuesday, February 6, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: violent clashes are taking place between the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli occupation forces in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood and the industrial area in Gaza City.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Medical staff, the wounded, and the displaced in the Nasser complex are without food.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Hundreds of Israeli demonstrators are trying to obstruct the entry of humanitarian aid trucks into the Gaza Strip at the Kerem Shalom crossing.

SPANISH FM: We support the release of the hostages and the ceasefire in Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli medical units continue to transport wounded soldiers from battles with the Palestinian resistance in the northern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli bombing targeted a car in the Buraq neighborhood, west of the city of Khan Yunis, killing five Palestinians.

Tuesday, February 6, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We targeted a tank in Khan Yunis and blew up a vehicle west of Gaza.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Al Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis ran out of fuel, oxygen and medical materials.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five Palestinians were shot by Israeli forces in Juhr al-Dik.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Jal al-Alam site with a Falaq missile.

Tuesday, February 6, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

UN: Israeli evacuation orders include two-thirds of the Gaza Strip.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 27,585 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,978 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We destroyed an Israeli D-9 bulldozer with a shock device west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation artillery is intensively shelling the western neighborhoods of Gaza City, which have been witnessing fierce confrontations between the resistance and the occupation forces for several days.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes recently raided the town of Marwahin in southern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Fierce clashes are now taking place between the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli occupation forces in the center of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, February 6, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

ANSARALLAH MILITARY SPOKESMAN: We targeted two American and British ships

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation army artillery bombed the vicinity of the towns of Markaba, Hula, Mays al-Jabal and Blida in southern Lebanon.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Ramim barracks with two Burkan missiles and achieved a direct hit.

Tuesday, February 6, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli bombing targeted a residential apartment in Hamad Town, northwest of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, leaving 6 dead and a number of injured.

CHANNEL 12: The heads of the Gaza envelope settlement councils are spending the night outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, demanding to meet him.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Margaliot in the Galilee Island area on the Lebanese border.

Tuesday, February 6, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-AQSA TV: The occupation artillery renewed its bombardment on the eastern areas of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation aircraft launched violent raids on various areas in the northern Gaza Strip.

AMBREY: A British cargo ship suffered “minor damage” as a result of the attack on the march west of Hodeidah in Yemen.

Tuesday, February 6, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

REUTERS: The British Maritime Authority reports a report about an accident west of Hodeidah.

Tuesday, February 6, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

CENTCOM: Reuters quoted US Central Command as saying that its forces carried out a raid on two Houthi drones.

Tuesday, February 6, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

PENTAGON: he Minister of Defense discussed with his Saudi counterpart strikes against Houthi targets.

YEMENI MEDIA: American-British forces launched 3 raids east of the city of Saada.

BLINKEN: The Houthis pose a threat to navigation in the Red Sea.

Tuesday, February 6, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

IRAN’S REPRESENTATIVE TO UN: Washington and London tried desperately to divert attention from the cause of the current situation in the region by blaming Iran. Iran faces any threat of attack or aggression, it will not hesitate to exercise its rights to respond firmly.

ACTING REPRESENTATIVE OF IRAQ TO UN: We condemn and reject any attack on Iraq.

US STATE DEPARTMENT: Washington did not inform Baghdad in advance of its strikes.

CHINA’S DELEGATE TO UNSC: The continuation of the Gaza war is a major cause of tension.

Tuesday, February 6, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: On Wednesday, the US Senate will hold a procedural vote on a bill to provide aid to Israel and Ukraine. The draft law prohibits providing any funding to UNRWA.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians were killed in a raid that targeted a house housing displaced people in the Al-Salam neighborhood, east of the city of Rafah.

US STATE DEPARTMENT: The US State Department explained that Secretary Anthony Blinken stressed, during his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the need to prevent further expansion of the conflict.

