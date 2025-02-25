Euro-Med: Israeli Attack on Gaza Home Massacred 90 Civilians with No Justification

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli airstrike on the Juha family home in Gaza killed 90 civilians, including 71 women and children, with no military justification—Euro-Med Monitor.

The Israeli military targeted the Juha family’s home without warning or military justification during its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip. This attack resulted in the massacre of 90 civilians, including 71 women and children, with dozens more wounded, as reported by an investigation by Euro-Med Monitor.

According to the NGO’s findings, Israeli warplanes targeted the Juha family’s home in the Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City on the morning of December 6, 2023.

At least one bomb was dropped on the compound, which consisted of two adjacent buildings. The bombing completely destroyed the structure, killing all of its occupants.

“Investigations revealed that 117 people were living in the building at the time of the attack, with women, children, and the elderly comprising the majority. This count included both the primary occupants and several relatives who had been forcibly relocated from the Zeitoun neighborhood,” Euro-Med Monitor said in its report.

Most of the occupants were killed by the bombing, while others were injured. Some were rescued from under the debris, while others were thrown outside by the force of the explosion.

According to the Geneva-based organization, “the explosion ripped apart the bodies of many victims, leaving their remains lying across the street and even on the roofs of buildings nearby.”

Additionally, “over 34 bodies remain buried beneath the debris, while the bodies of approximately 56 people were recovered from beneath it.”

The Euro-Med Monitor team conducted multiple field surveys at the site.

“For accurate information, the team interviewed local residents who were eyewitnesses and nine survivors of the massacre,” the report noted.

According to the report, “the principles of distinction, proportionality, and the duty to take necessary precautions – standards that Israel is legally required to uphold – were seriously violated. The timing of the attack, the types of munitions used, and the widespread indiscriminate destruction are deemed unjustifiable.”

For these reasons, Euro-Med Monitor asserts that targeting the Juha family home represents a grave violation of international humanitarian law, “constituting multiple war crimes against civilians and civilian property. These actions are described not only as fully-fledged crimes against humanity but also as part of a large-scale, organized military assault on the civilian population of the Gaza Strip that began in October 2023.”

The group called on all relevant international parties to “pressure Israel to allow international and UN investigation and inquiry committees into the Gaza Strip, in compliance with international law and the rulings of the International Court of Justice.”

It also urged “prompt, independent, and unbiased investigations into the targeting of civilians in the Juha family massacre and all other crimes committed by Israel against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.”

“Finally, the report calls for political and economic sanctions against Israel, an immediate halt to all arms sales, exports, and military and intelligence assistance, and the termination of all licenses and agreements related to the import and export of weapons – including dual-use materials and technology – that could be used against the Palestinian people.”

(PC, MEMO)