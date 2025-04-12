‘Left to Die: Israeli Captive Slams Netanyahu, Trump in New Al-Qassam Video

In his second appearance on video, Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander accuses both Israeli and US leadership of betrayal, as ceasefire negotiations continue in Cairo.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, released a video on Saturday, showing the captured Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, who also holds American citizenship.

In the video, Alexander accuses Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of abandoning the captives held in Gaza and obstructing a potential prisoner exchange.

“Everyone lied to me — my people, the Israeli government, the US administration, and the army,” Alexander says.

The Israeli soldier emphasized that time was running out for the captives, stating, “We think we will return home dead, and we have no hope.”

Al-Qassam Brigades released a video of captive Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander. “I truly believe we will return home dead. There is no hope. Every day I see Netanyahu controls the state like a dictator. I heard Hamas was ready to release me three weeks ago—but you… pic.twitter.com/RRVz8gu1UJ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 12, 2025

He also noted that three weeks ago, he heard Hamas was willing to release him, but Israel refused and left him in captivity.

Alexander lashed out at the Israeli Prime Minister, saying, “Every day I see Netanyahu controlling the country like a dictator.”

He also criticized former US President Donald Trump, asking, “Why did you fall victim to Netanyahu’s lies?”

This marks Alexander’s second appearance in a video released by Al-Qassam. In the earlier footage, broadcast on November 30, he said, “I do not want my fate to be like that of my American compatriot, Hersh (Goldberg Polin).”

Hamas had previously announced its agreement to release Alexander, along with the bodies of four other captives, in response to an American proposal — a deal that collapsed after Israel reneged on the ceasefire agreement.

Meanwhile, a Hamas delegation headed to Cairo for renewed talks with Egyptian officials regarding a ceasefire, as Israeli media claimed that Israel had submitted a new proposal.

Reacting to the latest video, Alexander’s family released a statement saying that while Israel is celebrating Passover, “We remind you that this holiday is meaningless as long as Edan and 58 other prisoners have not yet returned to their homes.”

The family added, “Our son, Edan, is a lone soldier who immigrated to Israel and joined the ranks of the Golani Brigade to protect Israel and its citizens. He is now a prisoner.”

For its part, the Prime Minister’s Office said that Netanyahu had spoken with the parents of Edan Alexander following the release of what it described as a “cruel Hamas propaganda video.”

The office stated that Netanyahu conveyed his sympathy to the family and told them that “tremendous efforts are currently being made to return the hostages.”

(PC, AJA)