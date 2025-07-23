LIVE BLOG: 25 Soldiers Killed, Wounded as ‘Mass Starvation’ Declared in Gaza – Day 656

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, announced on Wednesday that 25 Israeli soldiers had been killed or wounded in a series of targeted operations east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, more than 100 international aid organizations and human rights groups have sounded the alarm on the catastrophic famine in Gaza where aid workers are now joining starving civilians in the same food lines, risking being shot by Israeli forces just to feed their families.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 59,106 and injured 142,511 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Three Killed by Artillery Fire While Waiting for Aid in Central Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli artillery strike targeting a group waiting for aid near Al-Qastal Towers in eastern Deir al-Balah. Simultaneously, Israeli warplanes bombed areas near Al-Shaheed Mosque in Al-Bureij Camp and Hamad City in northern Khan Yunis, while Israeli forces demolished homes in Khan Yunis.
US Congressman: Israel Is Committing Genocide in Gaza
AL JAZEERA: Democratic Congressman Al Green told Al Jazeera that what Israel is doing in Gaza constitutes genocide and a war crime. He said Netanyahu does not want peace but total control of Palestine, calling for accountability.
Yemeni Missile Disrupts Ben Gurion Airport Operations
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli broadcasters reported that a missile launched from Yemen fell before reaching Israel, but caused temporary disruption of takeoffs and landings at Ben Gurion Airport due to heightened alert.
WHO: 90% of Gaza’s Population Struggling to Access Water
WHO: World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that 90% of Gaza’s population is facing difficulty in accessing clean water. He affirmed the WHO’s commitment to remain in Gaza and called for the protection of UN and humanitarian staff.
Israeli Forces Block Ambulance Access in Bethlehem
PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that Israeli forces blocked ambulances from reaching injured Palestinians in the town of Al-Khader, south of Bethlehem, after shooting at them.
Brazil to Join Genocide Case Against Israel at the ICJ
BRAZILIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY: Brazil announced it is in the final stages of formally joining the genocide case filed against Israel at the International Court of Justice, stating that the international community must not remain silent in the face of ongoing atrocities in Gaza.
