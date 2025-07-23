LIVE BLOG: 25 Soldiers Killed, Wounded as ‘Mass Starvation’ Declared in Gaza – Day 656

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, announced on Wednesday that 25 Israeli soldiers had been killed or wounded in a series of targeted operations east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, more than 100 international aid organizations and human rights groups have sounded the alarm on the catastrophic famine in Gaza where aid workers are now joining starving civilians in the same food lines, risking being shot by Israeli forces just to feed their families.