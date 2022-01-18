Following Abu Dhabi Attack, Israel Offers UAE Security, Intelligence Support

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett offered security and intelligence support to the United Arab Emirates, following an attack in Abu Dhabi in a letter released on Tuesday, news agency Reuters reported.

Three people were killed and six wounded on Monday as an explosion struck the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi. The Yemeni Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the attack.

Today the United Arab Emirates will officially normalize relations with Israel in a signing ceremony at the White House. JVP is a proud endorser in a large coalition effort of over 50 groups denouncing UAE normalization with Israel. #NotoNormalization #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/8l27oZCfGU — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) September 15, 2020

“A Houthi military spokesman said the group fired ‘a large number’ of drones and five ballistic missiles in the attack,” Reuters reported.

According to the same source, Bennett sent a condolence letter to UAE’s de facto leader, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, in which he wrote: “We stand ready to offer you security and intelligence support in order to help you protect your citizens from similar attacks.”

I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks in Abu Dhabi carried out by the Iranian-backed Houthis and send condolences to the families of the innocent victims. Israel stands with the UAE.

I stand with Mohammed bin Zayed.

The world should stand against terror. pic.twitter.com/r208ZQe5Js — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) January 18, 2022

“I have ordered the Israeli security establishment to provide their counterparts in the UAE with any assistance, should you be interested,” Bennett reportedly continued.

Last December, the UAE welcomed Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett into the country.

The UAE along with Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco normalized relations with Israel under a controversial US-sponsored deal, dubbed the ‘Abraham Accords’. The agreement was slammed by Palestinians and much of the Arab world as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

(The Palestine Chronicle)