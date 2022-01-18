Following Abu Dhabi Attack, Israel Offers UAE Security, Intelligence Support

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett (L) and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. (Photo: Abdulla Al Neyadi, UAE Ministry of Presidential Affairs, via MEMO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett offered security and intelligence support to the United Arab Emirates, following an attack in Abu Dhabi in a letter released on Tuesday, news agency Reuters reported.

Three people were killed and six wounded on Monday as an explosion struck the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi. The Yemeni Houthi movement claimed responsibility for the attack. 

“A Houthi military spokesman said the group fired ‘a large number’ of drones and five ballistic missiles in the attack,” Reuters reported.

According to the same source, Bennett sent a condolence letter to UAE’s de facto leader, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, in which he wrote: “We stand ready to offer you security and intelligence support in order to help you protect your citizens from similar attacks.”

“I have ordered the Israeli security establishment to provide their counterparts in the UAE with any assistance, should you be interested,” Bennett reportedly continued.

Last December, the UAE welcomed Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett into the country.

The UAE along with Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco normalized relations with Israel under a controversial US-sponsored deal, dubbed the ‘Abraham Accords’. The agreement was slammed by Palestinians and much of the Arab world as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

