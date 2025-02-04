LIVE BLOG: Eight Soldiers Injured in Daring Operation | Israel Delays Exit of Wounded Palestinians – Day 487

Eight soldiers were injured, two critically, in a daring operation at the Tayaseer military checkpoint near Tubas, despite Israeli military reinforcements in the occupied West Bank.
Meanwhile, the departure of the fourth batch of patients from Gaza to Egypt via the Rafah Crossing has been delayed due to Israel’s late approval.
Israeli Drone Targets Returnees to Gaza City
AL JAZEERA: An Israeli drone strike targeted the vicinity of returnees to Gaza City on Al-Rashid Street, northwest of Nuseirat camp.
Israeli Media: Tayaseer Attack Perpetrator Had Accurate Intelligence
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The perpetrator of the Tayaseer operation possessed precise intelligence regarding the location and movements of soldiers. Investigations are ongoing to identify the attacker.
Israel Continues Investigations into Tayaseer Operation
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The identity of the Tayaseer checkpoint attacker remains unknown. Investigations are ongoing.
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The attacker infiltrated the military site at night and surprised soldiers in the morning.
Maariv: Tayaseer Attack Injured Reserve Soldiers
MAARIV
The injured in the Tayaseer checkpoint attack were reserve soldiers recently deployed to the area as part of military reinforcements.
The injured belong to the same battalion whose commander was seriously wounded and a soldier killed days ago in Tammoun. Military sources described the operation’s outcome as “severe and unacceptable.
Islamic Jihad Praises Tayaseer Checkpoint Operation
ISLAMIC JIHAD: The operation confirms the Palestinian people’s resistance and determination to confront Israeli occupation crimes.
Tayaseer Attacker Controlled Upper Floor of Military Tower
CHANNEL 13: The Tayaseer checkpoint attacker successfully controlled the upper floor of the military tower and managed the clash with soldiers.
ISRAELI BROADCASTING AUTHORITY: The attacker wore camouflage to reach the site and set an ambush outside the camp before firing at a soldier.
Israeli Media Reveals More Details on Tayaseer Checkpoint Operation
CHANNEL 12
A preliminary army investigation revealed:
The Taysir checkpoint attack was well-planned.
The attack occurred in two areas: the checkpoint and inside the military fort.
The attacker wore a bulletproof vest and managed to infiltrate the fort.
All injured were soldiers.
The operation took place amid significant military reinforcements in the West Bank.
Hamas Comments on Tayaseer Checkpoint Operation
HAMAS: The operation confirms that Israeli crimes in the northern West Bank will not go unpunished. Hamas praised Palestinian youth resistance and called for escalating confrontations with the occupation.
Fourth Batch of Patients’ Travel via Rafah Crossing Postponed
PALESTINIAN HEALTH MINISTRY: The travel of the fourth batch of patients from Gaza to Egypt via Rafah Crossing has been delayed due to Israel’s late approval.
More Details on Shooting East of Tubas
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A Palestinian fighter infiltrated the military complex near Tayaseer checkpoint, engaged in a firefight, and was killed by soldiers.
At least eight Israeli soldiers were wounded, two critically, after a Palestinian resistance fighter stormed a military complex near the Tayaseer checkpoint near Tubas, took control of the watchtower, and opened fire on them.
Footage documents the clashes that took place… pic.twitter.com/TerZGuI0JX
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 4, 2025
15 Freed Palestinian Prisoners Arrive in Istanbul
AL JAZEERA: 15 freed Palestinian prisoners, part of the Hamas-Israel exchange deal, have arrived in Istanbul.
Netanyahu to Hold Ministerial Meeting on Second Phase of Agreeme
ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE: Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a ministerial meeting upon his return from Washington to discuss the second phase of the deal, expected to be addressed with President Donald Trump.
