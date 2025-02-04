LIVE BLOG: Eight Soldiers Injured in Daring Operation | Israel Delays Exit of Wounded Palestinians – Day 487

Massive destruction in the occupied West Bank amid ongoing Israeli military aggression. (Photo: via social media, QNN)

Eight soldiers were injured, two critically, in a daring operation at the Tayaseer military checkpoint near Tubas, despite Israeli military reinforcements in the occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile, the departure of the fourth batch of patients from Gaza to Egypt via the Rafah Crossing has been delayed due to Israel’s late approval.

Tue, Feb 4, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Drone Targets Returnees to Gaza City

AL JAZEERA: An Israeli drone strike targeted the vicinity of returnees to Gaza City on Al-Rashid Street, northwest of Nuseirat camp.

Tue, Feb 4, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Media: Tayaseer Attack Perpetrator Had Accurate Intelligence

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The perpetrator of the Tayaseer operation possessed precise intelligence regarding the location and movements of soldiers. Investigations are ongoing to identify the attacker.

Tue, Feb 4, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israel Continues Investigations into Tayaseer Operation

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The identity of the Tayaseer checkpoint attacker remains unknown. Investigations are ongoing.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The attacker infiltrated the military site at night and surprised soldiers in the morning.

Tue, Feb 4, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Maariv: Tayaseer Attack Injured Reserve Soldiers

MAARIV

The injured in the Tayaseer checkpoint attack were reserve soldiers recently deployed to the area as part of military reinforcements.

The injured belong to the same battalion whose commander was seriously wounded and a soldier killed days ago in Tammoun. Military sources described the operation’s outcome as “severe and unacceptable.

Tue, Feb 4, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Islamic Jihad Praises Tayaseer Checkpoint Operation

ISLAMIC JIHAD: The operation confirms the Palestinian people’s resistance and determination to confront Israeli occupation crimes.

Tue, Feb 4, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Tayaseer Attacker Controlled Upper Floor of Military Tower

CHANNEL 13: The Tayaseer checkpoint attacker successfully controlled the upper floor of the military tower and managed the clash with soldiers.

ISRAELI BROADCASTING AUTHORITY: The attacker wore camouflage to reach the site and set an ambush outside the camp before firing at a soldier.

Tue, Feb 4, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Media Reveals More Details on Tayaseer Checkpoint Operation

CHANNEL 12

A preliminary army investigation revealed:

The Taysir checkpoint attack was well-planned.

The attack occurred in two areas: the checkpoint and inside the military fort.

The attacker wore a bulletproof vest and managed to infiltrate the fort.

All injured were soldiers.

The operation took place amid significant military reinforcements in the West Bank.

Tue, Feb 4, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Comments on Tayaseer Checkpoint Operation

HAMAS: The operation confirms that Israeli crimes in the northern West Bank will not go unpunished. Hamas praised Palestinian youth resistance and called for escalating confrontations with the occupation.

Tue, Feb 4, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Fourth Batch of Patients’ Travel via Rafah Crossing Postponed

PALESTINIAN HEALTH MINISTRY: The travel of the fourth batch of patients from Gaza to Egypt via Rafah Crossing has been delayed due to Israel’s late approval.

Tue, Feb 4, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

More Details on Shooting East of Tubas

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A Palestinian fighter infiltrated the military complex near Tayaseer checkpoint, engaged in a firefight, and was killed by soldiers.

Tue, Feb 4, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

15 Freed Palestinian Prisoners Arrive in Istanbul

AL JAZEERA: 15 freed Palestinian prisoners, part of the Hamas-Israel exchange deal, have arrived in Istanbul.

 

Tue, Feb 4, 12:21 PM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu to Hold Ministerial Meeting on Second Phase of Agreeme

ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE: Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a ministerial meeting upon his return from Washington to discuss the second phase of the deal, expected to be addressed with President Donald Trump.

Related Articles

