GAZA LIVE BLOG: Two Massacres in Gaza City | Dozens of Rockets from Lebanon | China: We Support Palestine – Day 344

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army carried out two massacres in Gaza City, killing at least 15 Palestinians and wounding many more. The Lebanese movement Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets, targeting Israeli military sites in Israel. The Chinese Vice Foreign Minister said that his country will continue to support the Palestinians in their effort to become a full member of the United Nations. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,182 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,280 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Saturday, September 14, 4:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Fires broke out in citizens’ homes in the Saudi neighborhood west of Rafah as a result of Israeli artillery shelling.

AL-MAYADEEN: The Palestinian resistance fired a barrage of rockets from the heart of Gaza City towards Ashkelon, despite the ongoing heavy shelling of the city.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens sounded in areas of the Upper Galilee, northern Israel.

NORWEGIAN FM: Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said his country has made a strong appeal to other countries to contribute to global recognition of Palestine.

ANAS AL-SHARIF: Israeli warplanes launched a new raid near Dar Al-Arqam School northwest of Gaza City, where a first raid earlier today resulted in the killing of five Palestinians and the injury of others.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Israeli army’s artillery positions at the Zaoura site with rockets and achieved a direct hit.

Saturday, September 14, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: We targeted two military buildings from which Hezbollah elements operated in southern Lebanon.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Iron Dome intercepted a rocket fired from the northern Gaza Strip at Ashkelon and another fell in the marine area.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli Quadcopter drones opened fire east of the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-AQSA TV: The Palestinian resistance launched a barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Ashkelon

Saturday, September 14, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

TURKISH PARLIAMENT SPEAKER: We will hold accountable those who killed Aysanur Ezgi.

AL-JAZEERA: Thousands of people attended the funeral of Turkish-American activist Aysanur Ezgi in her hometown of Didim in Aydın province in western Turkey, in a popular and official ceremony.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 41,182 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,280 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Urgent | Israeli occupation aircraft bombed the Hosni Al-Masdar Mosque east of Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.pic.twitter.com/5SVk2LkFvy

Local sources: Two bodies and wounded people were transported as a result of an occupation raid on the Al-Maghazi camp.… — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) September 14, 2024

HEZBOLLAH: We attacked the headquarters of the Israeli 810th Hermon Brigade in the Ma’ale Golani barracks in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights with a suicide drone and hit the target accurately.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Civilians were killed and injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Saturday, September 14, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli occupation aircraft launch a raid west of Khan Yunis city, south of the Gaza Strip.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Paramedic Hamdan Abu Anaba died while in Israeli custody after he was arrested, along with his colleagues, from the Nasser Medical Complex last December. We appeal to all international and human rights institutions to reveal the fate of dozens of health workers who were kidnapped from hospitals.

IRANIAN MEDIA: Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Announces Launch of Chamran-1 Research Satellite, Aimed at Testing Hardware and Software Systems.

Saturday, September 14, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 quoted the former head of the army’s operations division, Major General Israel Ziv, as saying that Israel is stuck in Gaza and bleeding.

LIEBERMAN: The government must be changed quickly to restore security to the residents of the north and to Israelis.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army launched an airstrike on a newly established facility for producing diesel for civil defense vehicles west of Gaza City.

Saturday, September 14, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli army launched 3 air strikes on areas northwest of Gaza City.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the headquarters of the 282nd Artillery and Precision Missile Brigade in northwest Tiberias with dozens of missiles.

AL-JAZEERA: A violent explosion rocked western Gaza City.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Six firefighting teams are trying to control a fire in the Amiad area of ​​the Upper Galilee after rockets fell from Lebanon.

Saturday, September 14, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that it attacked platforms in southern Lebanon that were used last night and this morning to launch rockets towards the Galilee.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and a number of people were injured as a result of artillery shelling that targeted Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip.

CHANNEL 12: Rockets fell in open areas in Rosh Pina and north of Lake Tiberias in the Upper Galilee, and fires broke out.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Rockets from Lebanon targeted populated areas in the Upper Galilee.

CHANNEL 11: About 20 rockets were fired this morning at the Safed area from southern Lebanon.

Saturday, September 14, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from the targeting of a house in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City, has risen to 10, including children and women.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the headquarters of the Northern Corps and the base of the Israeli Galilee Division in Amiad with dozens of Katyusha rockets.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens are sounding in Safed and the Galilee in northern Israel, warning of rocket launches.

Saturday, September 14, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA:

Sirens are sounding in Yiftach in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel, warning of rocket launches. Air raid sirens sounded in Doviv in the Upper Galilee after rockets were fired from Lebanon.

US STATE DEPARTMENT: There are cases of violence by settlers in the West Bank without intervention from Israeli security, and we want this to stop.

Jewish settler militias in Jericho poisoned 50 sheep belonging to a Palestinian farmer. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/qwg7bMaS2c pic.twitter.com/v7w86eFfoU — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: We intercepted an air target that infiltrated from Lebanon.

CHINESE VICE FM: We will continue to support the Palestinians to become a full member of the United Nations.

AL-JAZEERA: air raid sirens sounded in the Shtula area in Western Galilee, northern Israel.

Saturday, September 14, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the Al-Ain camp in the city of Nablus, north of the West Bank.

Saturday, September 14, 03:30 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The number of Palestinians killed after a house in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, was targeted in an Israeli strike, rises to nine. The victims include children and women.

(The Palestine Chronicle)