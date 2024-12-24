LIVE BLOG: Gaza Hospitals under Fire | 20 Injured in Yemeni Missile Attack – Day 445

Israeli forces have intensified their targeting of the health system in Gaza by besieging and directly targeting the Indonesian, Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda hospitals in the last hours.
Meanwhile, more than 20 Israelis were injured while heading to shelters after a rocket was fired from Yemen.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 45,317 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,713 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Israel Besieges Indonesian Hospital
GAZA HEALTH DIRECTOR: The Israeli occupation besieges the Indonesian hospital in the northern Gaza Strip with dozens of military vehicles.
Sirens Sound in Gaza Envelope
AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Nir Am in the Gaza Envelope.
Killed, Wounded in Deir Al-Balah
AL-JAZEERA: One person was killed and others were injured in Israeli artillery shelling east of Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.
Israel is 'Killing Patients, Medical Staff'
GAZA DIRECTOR OF FIELD HOSPITALS: The Israeli occupation intensifies its attacks on hospitals in the north without a clear reason.
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Israeli occupation has intensified its targeting of the health system by besieging and directly targeting the “Indonesian, Kamal Adwan and Al-Awda” hospitals during the past hours.
Clashes with PA South of Tubas
AL-JAZEERA: Clashes broke out between resistance fighters and Palestinian security forces after they confiscated equipment from a house in the town of Tamoun, south of Tubas.
Palestinian Killed in Tulkarm
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli occupation forces during a raid on Tulkarm camp in the occupied West Bank.
23 Trucks Looted in Central Gaza - UN
UN FOOD AGENCY: The UN food agency said 23 trucks out of a 66-truck convoy carrying food and other humanitarian aid were looted and lost.
Israeli Bombing Targets Al-Awda Hospital
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the third floor of Al-Awda Hospital in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.
Israel Asks Wounded, Sick to Evacuate Indonesian Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces are forcing the wounded and sick to evacuate the Indonesian hospital in northern Gaza.
Israeli Occupation Stormed Tulkarm
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation stormed the Tulkarm camp causing extensive damage.
Four Bodies Recovered in Gaza City
GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Our crews recovered 4 martyrs and wounded from a house bombed by the occupation forces for the Siyam family in the center of Gaza City.
'Almost Impossible' to Deliver Aid to Gaza: UN
UN OFFICIAL TOM FLETCHER: The Gaza Strip is currently the most dangerous place to provide humanitarian support, as it has become almost impossible to deliver even a small part of the required aid despite the enormous humanitarian needs.
Israel Extends State of Emergency for a Year
CHANNEL 12: The Knesset approved extending the state of emergency for another year until December 2025.
More than 20 Israelis Injured
ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICES: More than 20 people were injured while heading to shelters after a rocket was fired from Yemen.
Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv
ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens sounded in several areas in central Israel after a missile was fired from Yemen.
Israel Blows Up Buildings in Zaytoun
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces are blowing up buildings in the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.
Negotiations Need More Time: Haaretz
HAARETZ (citing informed sources): It is difficult to assess the possibility of meeting the timetable set by US President-elect Donald Trump to reach a deal regarding prisoners held in Gaza.
Israel's Withdrawal from Lebanon Will Be 'Slow': Official
JERUSALEM POST (citing Israeli officials): Israeli army’s withdrawal from Lebanon may be slower due to the slow deployment of the Lebanese army.
