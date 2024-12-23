Abu Obeida: ‘A Model for All Free People’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 444

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The details of the operation – one of many that were carried out by Gaza Resistance groups today – were revealed in a statement by Al-Qassam.

Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades said on Monday that Israel was hiding its real losses in the Gaza Strip to preserve the tattered image of its army.

Abu Obeida added in posts via his Telegram channel that Israel also hides the deplorable condition of its soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip, as the occupation forces penetrating into the area face qualitative operations carried out by the Palestinian Resistance.

The extermination and ethnic cleansing carried out by the Israeli occupation army in the northern Gaza Strip target innocent civilians to cover up its defeats, he said.

Abu Obeida praised the ‘heroism of the Resistance fighters’ and their field performance in the northern Gaza Strip, considering it an inspiring model for all the free people of the world.

The new appearance of the Palestinian military spokesman comes after the Al-Qassam Brigades launched qualitative and complex operations unprecedented since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation.

🔻ABU OBEIDA: The heroism of our Mujahideen and their field performance in the northern Gaza Strip is an inspiring model for all free people of the world. The enemy hides its real losses and the miserable condition of its soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip in order to preserve… pic.twitter.com/y8B4vseWaS — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 23, 2024

These operations included the raid and stabbing attack targeting Israeli soldiers holed up in Gaza residential buildings.

“Our fighters were able in a complex security operation to stab and kill 3 Zionist soldiers who were on the mission to protect a building fortified by a Zionist force in the Beit Lahia Project in the northern Gaza Strip,” the group said.

According to Al-Qassam, the Palestinian fighters then stormed the house and attacked all members of the Israeli force from zero distance, seizing their weapons.

Al-Qassam’s statement also indicated that its fighters removed a number of citizens who were detained by the Israeli soldiers inside the targeted house.

Al-Qassam’s latest operation also included the targeting of a troop carrier and a Merkava tank with 105 Yassin shells in the Nuseirat refugee camp and the shooting down of an Israeli drone.

Below are the latest statements by the main Resistance force in Gaza.

The statements were communicated via its Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Three Israeli soldiers were killed in Jabaliya and 3 others were injured, one of whom was in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/3aNs9p94to — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 23, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“In a complex security operation, a number of our Mujahideen managed to stab and kill 3 Zionist soldiers who were on a mission to protect a building where a Zionist force was fortified. They then stormed the house and killed all members of the Zionist force from point-blank range, seized their weapons, and freed a number of civilians who were detained by the occupation inside the house in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip. “Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Qassam Brigades: “The heroism of our Mujahideen and their field performance in the northern Gaza Strip is an inspiring model for all free people in the world. “The enemy hides its real losses and the miserable condition of its soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip to preserve the image of its army. “The genocide and ethnic cleansing in the northern Gaza Strip targets innocent civilians to cover up the scandals and disgraces of the Zionist army. “The fate of some of the enemy’s prisoners depends on the occupation army advancing hundreds of meters in some areas exposed to aggression.

“We bombed with mortar shells a gathering of the occupation forces that penetrated the Al-Tawam area north of Gaza City. “Our fighters were able to target a Zionist force that had taken refuge inside a house with an anti-personnel shell near the Tawam junction north of Gaza City. “After returning from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed targeting a Zionist Reboot troop carrier and a Merkava tank with Al-Yassin 105 shells and shooting down a Quadcopter drone in the New Camp area north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. “After returning from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed the destruction of a Zionist Merkava tank with a self-detonating landmine in the New Camp area, north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. “We targeted an occupation army force with a TBG shell while it was fortified inside a house, near Abu Sharkh junction, west of Jabaliya al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip. “We targeted an occupation army tank with a Shawath bomb in the Al-Tawam area north of Gaza City”.

(The Palestine Chronicle)