PA’s Ongoing Attacks on Resistance – The Palestine Chronicle Reports from Jenin

By Palestine Chronicle – West Bank

For the eighteenth consecutive day, the Palestinian Authority’s security forces continue their incursion into the Jenin camp in the northern West Bank under the pretext of “protecting the homeland.”

In a series of statements, the security services claimed that the campaign targets individuals they describe as outlaws. The operation involves various weapons, armored vehicles, and masked elite forces – an unprecedented display for the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

However, most Palestinian political groups, excluding Fatah (which is affiliated with the Authority), argue that the campaign’s real aim is to dismantle armed resistance groups in the camp – something Israel has failed to achieve despite repeated raids, assassinations, and arrests.

The Jenin Brigade, a prominent armed group in the camp, has warned the Palestinian security services to abandon the campaign, accusing them of serving Israel’s agenda.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reported that the Israeli army is pleased with the operation in Jenin and advocates for strengthening the Palestinian Authority and the so-called ‘security coordination’ with it.

According to their reports, approximately 300 armed members of the Palestinian Authority have been operating in the Jenin camp under the supervision of the Israeli army over the past two weeks.

Since the campaign began, three deaths and several injuries have been attributed to Palestinian security forces. The government hospital in Jenin has been besieged, numerous homes have been stormed, and residents terrorized – a strategy mirroring the Israeli army’s tactics during its own raids.

Desperate Conditions

Journalist Raya Arouq, who lives near the camp, described to the Palestine Chronicle the dire humanitarian situation resulting from the ongoing campaign.

“For at least two weeks, school students haven’t been able to attend school, and water and electricity have been cut off since the start of the raid,” she said.

“Residents remain trapped in their homes, risking gunfire if they venture out for basic necessities,” Arouq continued.

Many families have gone without food for days due to the intensity of the security forces’ shooting, and heavy gunfire has caused material damage to numerous homes.

Arouq added that Palestinian Authority security forces have blocked entry into the camp, even for garbage trucks, leading to piles of waste in the alleys and severe health risks.

“Members of the Palestinian Authority have occupied several homes, shooting at anyone who moves and enforcing a curfew. Meanwhile, a commercial strike persists as a form of protest against the campaign and its motives,” the Palestinian journalist explained.

Brutality and Repression

Video footage has emerged showing Palestinian security forces executing a man and injuring his cousin, who posed no apparent threat. These actions have fueled public outrage.

Protests have erupted across Jenin and the camp, demanding an immediate end to the security campaign and calling for the preservation of internal unity. These marches, however, have been met with harsh repression by the security forces, including one led by the mothers of Jenin’s martyrs.

On Saturday afternoon, another peaceful demonstration was suppressed, despite the participation of prominent Palestinian figures. Omar Assaf, a well-known activist, was among them and recounted the experience.

“We were completely peaceful but faced repression with heavy tear gas. Even Nasser Abu Hamid’s sick mother, a symbol of resilience, was targeted as she tried to make her voice heard. Is this a moral or patriotic act?” he asked.

Assaf painted a grim picture of the situation:

“Shooting continued over our heads for more than 45 minutes. Appeals to the Palestinian Authority to leave the camp went unheard. Public pressure across all cities is essential to end this campaign and restore unity.”

He stressed the responsibility of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and civil society organizations in addressing the crisis.

“We marched not to impose pressure but to unify our people. Instead, we were attacked,” Assaf said.

According to the renowned activist, the Palestinian security services are not authorized by an elected body to carry out such campaigns.

This situation has reignited calls for elections to resolve disputes and establish the people’s priorities – a demand that remains unaddressed to this day.

(The Palestine Chronicle)