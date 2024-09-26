‘Action Now’ – UN Says One Million Palestinians in Gaza Need Urgent Shelter before Winter

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A million people in the Gaza Strip are in need of shelter before winter, according to the UN special rapporteur on the right to housing.

The United Nations special rapporteur on the right to housing, Balakrishnan Rajagopal, announced on Wednesday that a million people in the ravaged Gaza Strip need urgent shelter before winter.

“A million people in Gaza need urgent shelter supplies before winter sets in,” the UN special rapporteur wrote on X.

“Action Now!” Rajagopal appealed.

The UN special rapporteur made his remarks commenting on a post he retweeted from Jan England, the Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

England wrote in his post that a million Palestinians in Gaza are in “need of shelter aid before winter.”

Gaza: A million desperately need shelter aid before winter. Tents provided months ago now often unsuitable due to wear/tear. New shelter aid delayed/blocked by Israel at the border. It would take 2yrs to cover shelter needs with current levels of access:https://t.co/Fq6SRklXBW — Jan Egeland (@NRC_Egeland) September 25, 2024

“Tents provided months ago now often unsuitable due to weather/tear,” he clarified.

The NRC Secretary General criticized Israel for obstructing aid flow to the besieged Strip.

“New shelter aid delayed/blocked by Israel at the border,” he said.

England disclosed that it would take two years “to cover shelter needs with current levels of access.”

Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,495 Palestinians have been killed, and 96,006 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)