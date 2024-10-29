LIVE BLOG: Horrific Massacre in Beit Lahia | Hezbollah Appoints New Secretary-General – Day 389

At least 77 Palestinians were killed and scores are missing following Israel’s bombing of a five-story building in Beit Lahia.
Distress calls came from the Kamal Adwan Hospital, unable to treat patients due to the lack of medical staff and equipment.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,020 Palestinians have been killed, and 101,110 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Hezbollah Appoints New Secretary-General
HEZBOLLAH: Hezbollah’s Shura Council has agreed on the election of His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem as Secretary-General of Hezbollah, entrusting him with the blessed banner on this journey.
Death Toll in Beit Lahia Rises
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least 77 people were killed and scores are missing following the Israeli bombing of a five-story building hosting displaced Palestinians.
Kamal Adwan Hospital Launches SOS Call
DIRECTOR OF FIELD HOSPITALS IN GAZA: We call on all surgeons to return to Kamal Adwan Hospital to try to save the injured.
DIRECTOR OF KAMAL ADWAN HOSPITAL:
We cannot treat dozens of people injured in the Beit Lahia massacre due to lack of resources.
The occupation army bombed the hospital’s surroundings while treating the wounded from the Beit Lahia massacre.
The world must act and not just watch the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.
US Fears Running Out of Interceptor Missiles
WSJ (citing US officials): The Pentagon fears that its stock of interceptor missiles will run out and it will not be able to replace them.
Drone Fallen in Asqalan was Launched from Ira
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The drone that crashed in Asqalan was launched from Iraq.
Israeli Army Investigates Drone in Nahariya
ISRAELI ARMY: We detected a drone launched from Lebanon that fell in the Nahariya area, and the matter is being investigated.
Sirens Sound across Israel
CHANNEL 12: Air raid sirens are sounding in Ashkelon in anticipation of “enemy aircraft” infiltration.
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Nahariya and its surroundings in the Western Galilee, fearing a drone infiltration.
ISRAELI ARMY: A drone fell in an open area near Asqalan.
ISRAELI MEDIA: A suspicious object fell near a train station in Nahariya in the Western Galilee.
Israeli Raids Target Central, Southern Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Two Israeli airstrikes targeted the east of Al-Bureij camp and the Al-Janina neighborhood east of Rafah city in the central and southern Gaza Strip.
