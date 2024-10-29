LIVE BLOG: Horrific Massacre in Beit Lahia | Hezbollah Appoints New Secretary-General – Day 389

DIRECTOR OF FIELD HOSPITALS IN GAZA: We call on all surgeons to return to Kamal Adwan Hospital to try to save the injured.

DIRECTOR OF KAMAL ADWAN HOSPITAL:

We cannot treat dozens of people injured in the Beit Lahia massacre due to lack of resources.

The occupation army bombed the hospital’s surroundings while treating the wounded from the Beit Lahia massacre.

The world must act and not just watch the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.