‘Collective Punishment’ – Israel’s Ban on UNRWA Condemned

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli lawmakers voted 92-10 in favor of a law barring UNRWA from conducting “any activity” inside Israeli territory, and 87-9 in favor of another bill which restricts the agency’s activities in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank.

The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has denounced the move by the Israeli parliament to pass two laws that effectively bans the organization from operating in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories as a violation of international law.

“The vote by the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) against UNRWA this evening is unprecedented and sets a dangerous precedent. It opposes the UN Charter and violates the State of Israel’s obligations under international law,” Philippe Lazzarini, the UNRWA Commissioner-General, said in a statement on X on Monday.

The vote by the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) against @UNRWA this evening is unprecedented and sets a dangerous precedent. It opposes the UN Charter and violates the State of Israel's obligations under international law. This is the latest in the ongoing campaign to discredit…

Israeli lawmakers voted 92-10 in favor of a law barring UNRWA from conducting “any activity” inside Israeli territory, and 87-9 in favor of another bill which restricts the agency’s activities in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank by banning Israeli authorities from having any contact with the agency.

Revokes 1967 Agreement

The new laws revoke the 1967 agreement that allowed UNRWA to operate in Israel, terminating its activities in the country and prohibiting contact between Israeli officials and agency employees. They also stipulate that UNRWA staff will not receive diplomatic visas, according to the Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth daily, cited by the Anadolu news agency.

In the #GazaStrip, @UNRWA teams continue to support children through play and learning activities wherever possible. All children, no matter where they are, deserve to go to school, learn, and thrive. We need a #CeasefireNow, for the sake of all children in #Gaza and the region

Lazzarini described the legislation as “the latest in the ongoing campaign to discredit UNRWA and delegitimize its role towards providing human-development assistance and services to Palestine refugees.”

The legislation will come into effect in 90 days.

“These bills will only deepen the suffering of Palestinians, especially in Gaza where people have been going through more than a year of sheer hell. It ⁠will deprive over 650,000 girls & boys there from education, putting at risk an entire generation of children,” the UNRWA Chief said.

“These bills increase the suffering of the Palestinians & are nothing less than collective punishment,” he stressed.

UN-Protected Refugee Status

Lazzarini pointed out that putting an end to UNRWA and its services “will not strip the Palestinians from their refugee status. That status is protected by another UN General Assembly resolution until a fair and lasting solution is found to the plight of the Palestinians.”

Michael Fakhri, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, told the world on the 18th October that Israel 🇮🇱 is starving 2.3ml Palestinians 🇵🇸 with the intention of 'wiping them from history' Last night Israel 🇮🇱 voted to ban UNRWA from operating in Gaza 🇵🇸 The Hague now.

He stressed that a failure “to push back these bills will weaken our common multilateral mechanism established after World War 2.”

“This should be a concern to all,” Lazzarini emphasized.

Relentless Attack

UNRWA has been under relentless attack by Israel over the past year with 233 of the agency’s employees killed in Tel Aviv’s military assault on Gaza and 190 UNRWA installations damaged.

Earlier this year, Israel accused UNRWA employees of having been involved in the October 7 Resistance operation – a charge denied by the UN agency.

An independent UN investigation into the allegations found that Israel had not provided any supporting evidence to back up its accusations and concluded that UNRWA was “irreplacable and indispensable to Palestinians’ human and economic development.”

The allegations led to the firing of nine UNRWA staff members and a brief halt of funding to UNRWA by the EU and other countries.

World leaders and organizations have condemned the move by Israel to ban UNRWA.

‘Bringing Matter to UNGA Attention’ – Guterres

“If implemented, the laws adopted today by the Knesset of Israel would likely prevent UNRWA from continuing its essential work in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, with devastating consequences for Palestine refugees,” UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said on X.

If implemented, the laws adopted today by the Knesset of Israel would likely prevent @UNRWA from continuing its essential work in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, with devastating consequences for Palestine refugees. I call on Israel to act consistently with its obligations…

“I call on Israel to act consistently with its obligations under the Charter of the UN & international law. National legislation cannot alter those obligations. I am bringing this matter to the attention of the UN General Assembly, and will keep the Assembly closely informed as the situation develops. There is no alternative to UNRWA.”

‘Contradiction to International Law’ – Borrell

“This legislation stands in stark contradiction to international law and the fundamental humanitarian principle of humanity, and will only exacerbate an already severe humanitarian crisis, potentially halting essential services such as food, shelter, education and healthcare for millions of Palestinian refugees in these territories,” EU Foreign Policy Chief, Josep Borrell said in a statement.

The EU expresses its grave concern over the legislation on @UNRWA under discussion in the Israeli parliament. These laws would de facto render UNRWA's vital operations in Gaza impossible, & seriously hamper its provision of services in the West Bank.

‘Part of the Aggression’ – Hamas

“We strongly reject and condemn the vote … and we consider it part of the zionists’ war and aggression against our people to liquidate our national cause and the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes from which they were forcibly displaced by the zionist gangs,” Hamas said in a statement.

“The international community and the United Nations are required to take firm positions against this rogue zionist entity that defies the international will and UN bodies, and to provide support to UNRWA to ensure the continuation of its work in providing relief to our people, especially in light of the current zionist genocide in the Gaza Strip.”

‘Serious Precedent’ – Ireland, Norway, Slovenia and Spain

In a joint statement, the Governments of Ireland, Norway, Slovenia and Spain condemned the legislation.

“UNRWA has a mandate from the United Nations General Assembly. The work of the Agency is essential and irreplaceable for millions of Palestinian refugees in the region, and particularly in the current context in Gaza. The legislation approved by the Knesset sets a very serious precedent for the work of the United Nations and for all organizations of the multilateral system,” the statement said.

‘Devastating Consequences’ – WHO

“UNRWA is an irreplaceable lifeline to the Palestinian people. And it has been for the past seven decades,” WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

“UNRWA was created by the UN Member States. Today’s decision by the Israeli parliament barring UNRWA from its life-saving and health-protecting work on behalf of millions of Palestinians will have devastating consequences. This is intolerable. It contravenes Israel’s obligations and responsibilities, and threatens the lives and health of all those who depend on UNRWA.”

.@UNRWA is an irreplaceable lifeline to the Palestinian people. And it has been for the past seven decades. UNRWA was created by the @UN Member States. Today's decision by the Israeli parliament barring UNRWA from its life-saving and health-protecting work on behalf of millions…

‘Outrageous Decision’ – China

“We are firmly opposed to this decision. As I said, this is an outrageous decision and we do believe that UNRWA has played a key role in maintaining a lifeline for the Palestinian people in Gaza,” Fu Cong, China’s envoy to the UN, reportedly told journalists in New York.

‘Grave Concern’ – Joint Statement by Countries

Ahead of the Knesset vote, the foreign ministers of Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom, expressed their “grave concern” over the legislation in a joint statement on Sunday.

UNRWA does life-saving work. Australia opposes the Israeli Knesset's decision to severely restrict UNRWA's work. On Sunday, Australia joined Canada, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea and the UK to urge Israel's Knesset not to proceed with this legislation.

“It is crucial that UNRWA and other UN organizations and agencies be fully able to deliver humanitarian aid and their assistance to those who need it most, fulfilling their mandates effectively. We urge the Israeli Government to abide by its international obligations, keep the reserve privileges and immunities of UNRWA untouched and live up to its responsibility to facilitate full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian assistance in all its forms as well as the provision of sorely needed basic services to the civilian population,” the statement said.

‘Flagrant Violation’ – OIC

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation said that the decision of the Israeli Knesset to ban the activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in East Jerusalem comes within the framework of the occupation’s attempt to liquidate the refugee issue and the right of return, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The OIC said in a statement that this decision is a flagrant violation of international law, the United Nations Charter and its relevant resolutions. It called on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to assume its responsibilities towards protecting UNRWA and its vital role in providing basic services to millions of refugees and ensuring their rights.

1. UNRWA doesn't operate in Israel. It operates in Palestinian territory illegally occupied by Israel. 2. Time for the United Nations to reciprocate and kick Israel out of the UN.

‘Risks UNRWA’s Work’ – Keir Starmer

“This legislation risks making Unrwa’s essential work for Palestinians impossible, jeopardising the entire international humanitarian response in Gaza and delivery of essential health and education services in the West Bank,” said Keir Starmer, the UK Prime Minister.

‘Implications’ – US State Department

“We have made quite clear to the Government of Israel that we are deeply concerned by this proposed legislation. The Secretary raised this in the letter that he sent with Secretary of Defense – the Secretary of Defense to Minister of Defense Gallant and Minister of Strategic Affairs Dermer a little over two weeks ago. As he made clear in that letter, the passage of this legislation could have implications under U.S. law and U.S. policy. That remains the case,” US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, said.

(The Palestine Chronicle)