On the Outskirts of Khiam – Resistance Roundup – Day 389

Hezbollah’s statements were communicated to the media one after the other. Most of the statements referred to the successful targeting of Israeli soldiers on the outskirts of the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon.

One of the statements said that Hezbollah fighters targeted with a ‘guided missile’ an Israeli Merkava tank south of Khiam, about six kilometers from the nearest border point with Israel.

The missile resulted in the “burning (the tank) and killing and wounding its crew.”

Another statement spoke of the bombing of gatherings of Israeli soldiers, also near Khiam with rocket barrages and artillery shells.

A third statement said that fighters shelled Israeli soldiers in the Khallet Al-Asafir area, also in Khiam.

Hezbollah’s guided missiles, rockets and artillery shells also targeted Israeli soldiers who were attempting to advance in the eastern axis of south Lebanon, including the area of Tal Anhas, on the outskirts of the town of Kafr Kila.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“WATCH: Targeting of a Merkava 4 Zionist tank with a Shuath explosive device east of the city of Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombed with a number of mortar shells a gathering of the Zionist enemy soldiers on the supply line in the Netzarim axis.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:45 PM on Monday, 28-10-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on a gathering of enemy Israeli vehicles in the settlement of Manara, hitting its targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Monday, 28-10-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on a gathering of enemy Israeli soldiers in the Kfar Giladi quarry, hitting its targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, 29-10-2024, bombed the settlement of Dalton with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:40 AM on Tuesday, 29-10-2024, targeted the settlement of Kfar Vradim with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Maalot Tarshiha settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in the Air Defense Unit downed a Hermes-900 drone above the Marjeyoun area with a surface-to-air missile, and it was seen burning.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli soldiers at the Jal Al-Alam site with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli soldiers at the Ras Al-Naqoura naval site with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli soldiers in the Wati Al-Khiam area (southeast of the town) with a rocket barrage and artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli soldiers south of the town of Al-Khiam with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Beit Hillel base with an attack drone, hitting its targets precisely.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli soldiers in the Al-Omra area south of the town of Al-Khiam with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Al-Khiam with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli forces in the Khallet Al-Asafeer area in the town of Al-Khiam with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a Merkava tank in the Hamames area of Al-Khiam town with a guided missile, leading to its burning and the killing and wounding of its crew.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Shraga base with an attack drone, hitting its targets precisely.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Zarit barracks with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Hanita settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Yi’ron barracks with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Dovev barracks with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the settlement of Kabri with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Baram barracks with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the settlement of Zarit with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted Merkava tank in the Hamames area, south of the town of Al-Khiam, with a guided missile which led to its burning and the killing and wounding of its crew.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in Tal Al-Nahas on the outskirts of the town of Kfar Kila with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack on the Goma intersection in Kiryat Shmona with two attack drones and two FPV attack drones, hitting their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Al-Abbasiya Gate with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Yaqousa area on the outskirts of the town of Al-Khiam with a rocket barrage.”

