Two Massive Balls of Fire – Resistance Roundup – Day 388

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The video was brief. It simply showed how a resistance fighter was putting the final touches on a Shuath explosive device somewhere east of the Jabaliya refugee camp.

Then, an Israeli Merkava tank made its way through the rubble of the destroyed area. With a press of a button, the tank was torn into shreds, with hundreds of pieces flying in every possible direction.

At one point, the video freezes, the point when the explosion was at its zenith. The image shows two massive balls of fire, one originating from the front, the other from the back.

While one was certainly the fuel tank of the Merkava, the other may have indicated that the tank was carrying a shipment of explosives, which was detonated by the Shuath device.

As for the Shuath itself, military experts have noticed that the explosive power of devices used by the Palestinian Resistance has increased dramatically in recent weeks. The reason behind it, the main theory goes, is that the Resistance is repurposing the unexploded ordnances used by the Israeli army in its ongoing genocide in the Strip.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“The destruction of a zionist Merkava tank with a “Shuath” explosive device east of Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip.”

The destruction of a zionist Merkava tank with a Shuath explosive device east of Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:20 AM on Sunday, 27-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers between the settlements of Al-Manara and Margaliot with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:50 AM on Sunday, 27-10-2024, targeted, for the second time, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers between the settlements of Al-Manara and Margaliot with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 06:30 AM on Monday, 28-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces at Fatima Gate with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 07:00 AM on Monday, 28-10-2024, targeted, for the second time, a gathering of Israeli enemy forces at Fatima Gate with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 07:15 AM on Monday, 28-10-2024, targeted, for the third time, a gathering of Israeli enemy forces at Fatima Gate with a barrage of rockets.

Direct rocket impacts in Meron in northeastern occupied Palestine.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 08:00 AM on Monday, 28-10-2024, targeted, for the fourth time, a gathering of Israeli enemy forces at Fatima Gate with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 08:30 AM on Monday, 28-10-2024, bombed the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 7:05 AM on Monday 28-10-2024, targeted the Yodfat Military Industries Company southeast of Akka with an attack drone that accurately hit its target.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:06 PM on Monday 28-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Al-Omra area, west of Al-Wazzani, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 4:00 PM on Monday 28-10-2024, ambushed Israeli forces vehicles and soldiers advancing toward Tel Nahas on the outskirts of the town of Kfar Kila.

“Upon reaching the ambush point, the fighters clashed with them using machine guns and rocket weapons, resulting in the burning of two vehicles and causing the soldiers to be killed and injured.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army admitted that 7 officers and soldiers were injured in the battles in southern Lebanon during the past 24 hours.

"The fighters clashed with them using machine guns and rocket weapons, resulting in the burning of two vehicles and causing the soldiers to be killed and injured.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, for the second time, a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Al-Amra area, west of Al-Wazzani, with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic resistance launched at 04:00 pm on Monday, 28-10-2024, a qualitative rocket barrage at the Stella Maris naval base northwest of Haifa.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Margaliot settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Meron air control base with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the Nahariyya settlement with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the settlement of Shoumera with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the settlement of Even Menachem with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Ras al-Naqoura naval site with two attack drones that hit their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Monday evening, 28-10-2024, bombed the settlement of Meron with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 8:00 PM on Monday, 28-10-2024, bombed the settlement of Rosh Pinna with a barrage of rockets.”

