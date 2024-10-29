Catastrophic Toll – Israel Kills Scores, Including 20 Children, in Beit Lahia

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces have launched a series of intense airstrikes across Gaza, including a devastating attack in the northern town of Beit Lahia, resulting in many dead and wounded.

At least 77 bodies have been recovered on Tuesday from a five-story residential building belonging to the Abu Nasr family, where approximately 100 displaced Palestinians had been sheltering.

Among the casualties are 20 children, with many more people believed to be trapped under the debris, according to Al-Jazeera.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, reported that heavy shelling continues around the hospital as medical staff struggle to treat the injured amidst severe shortages of essential supplies, contributing to the increasing death toll.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Palestine Chronicle (@palestinechron)

Elsewhere, seven Palestinians, including a child, were killed in an airstrike near Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

Additionally, artillery bombardment in the Bureij camp killed more Palestinians, including one child.

In southern Gaza, three were killed, and several injured in an airstrike in the Khirbet al-Adas area north of Rafah, with victims transported to the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.

Al-Jazeera has also confirmed that Israeli forces targeted the UNRWA-run Al-Fakhoura School in Jabalia, igniting the school and surrounding residences.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,020 Palestinians have been killed, and 101,110 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)