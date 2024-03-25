GAZA LIVE BLOG: China: UNSC Must Stop the War | Scores Killed in Israeli Bombings | Al-Amal Hospital under Attack – Day 171

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinians were killed in the Israeli bombings of Deir Al-Balah, Jabaliya and Beit Lahia, in central and northern Gaza respectively. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the United Nations Security Council must support the resolution calling for a permanent ceasefire. Gaza hospitals are still under attack and the World Health Organization expressed concern regarding the fate of Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,333 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,694 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Monday, March 25, 4:00 pm (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the headquarters of the Liman Brigade in the Upper Galilee with artillery shells and that it had achieved a “direct hit.”

AL-JAZEERA: A missile was fired at an Israeli site in the occupied Shebaa Farms in southern Lebanon.

Monday, March 25, 3:30 pm (GMT+2)

LAPID: The conscription law is”an insult to the army and those involved in the government are involved in this moral stain.”

AL-JAZEERA: Countries that are not permanent members of the Security Council are “amending a draft resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza to avoid an American veto.”

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the border town of Ras Naqoura in northern Israel.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed enemy concentrations in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Complex, west of Gaza City, with 60 mm mortar shells.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We bombed Ashdod with a missile salvo in response to the targeting of civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Monday, March 25, 2:30 pm (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We bombed Ashdod with a missile salvo in response to the targeting of civilians in the Gaza Strip.

TOP HAMAS OFFICIAL: The problem with the truce negotiations is not related to the prisoners, but rather to Israel’s refusal to provide guarantees on the basic issues related to the lives of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

TOP HAMAS OFFICIAL: The problem with the truce negotiations is not related to the prisoners, but rather to Israel's refusal to provide guarantees on the basic issues related to the lives of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: Two soldiers were injured in the Gaza battles.

PRCS: Occupation forces expel doctors and patients from Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA: a number of citizens were killed and injured by bullets and shells from the Israeli occupation forces in the Karni area, east of the Shujaiya neighborhood in Gaza City.

Monday, March 25, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 32,333 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,694 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 32,333 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,694 wounded in Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from Israeli raids targeting homes in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip had risen to 32, including 12 women and 11 children.

AL-JAZEERA: an Israeli drone targeted with a missile – today, Monday – the town of Mays al-Jabal in southern Lebanon.

IRISH FM: Israel’s prevention of aid from reaching northern Gaza is unacceptable.

IRISH FM: Israel's prevention of aid from reaching northern Gaza is unacceptable.

ISRAELI FM: Israeli Foreign Ministry: Recognition of a Palestinian state is a reward for terrorism.

Monday, March 25, 11:45 am (GMT+2)

GUTERRES: Delivering aid to Gaza requires an immediate ceasefire.

JORDANIAN FM: : There is a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and there is no justification for committing massacres.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army announced on Monday the arrest of 500 Palestinians from the Al-Shifa Medical Complex area, west of Gaza City, since the beginning of its storming on March 18.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army announced on Monday the arrest of 500 Palestinians from the Al-Shifa Medical Complex area, west of Gaza City, since the beginning of its storming on March 18.

Monday, March 25, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

WHO: Israel’s attack on Al Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis raises concern.

CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY: The Security Council must support a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY: The Security Council must support a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Monday, March 25, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

GUTERRES: I am determined to continue and strengthen UNRWA’s work

Monday, March 25, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

KAN (citing Israeli security source): We have no choice but to enter Rafah. There is a fear in Tel Aviv that the tension with Washington over Rafah will affect military support for Israel.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from an Israeli bombing that targeted the Salman family home in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, has risen to 28.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from an Israeli bombing that targeted the Salman family home in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, has risen to 28.

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli occupation helicopters and vehicles were firing heavily towards Jabalia Camp and Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Monday, March 25, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation aircraft and artillery targeted the town of Al-Qarara, north of Khan Yunis, and the Al-Amal neighborhood, west of the city.

Monday, March 25, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation artillery targeted the eastern areas of the city of Khan Yunis.

Monday, March 25, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

HAMAS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to use religious rhetoric to achieve his political ends by escalating the war of extermination in the Gaza Strip.

