LIVE BLOG: Israel Carries Out Assassination in Lebanon | Massacre in Khan Yunis – Day 564

Israeli Army Radio quoted security officials as saying that Israel carried out an assassination targeting a prominent member of Hamas and the Islamic Group.
Meanwhile, in the southern Gaza Strip, eight Palestinians — including two women and two children — were killed, and others injured, in an Israeli bombing of a house in central Khan Yunis.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 51,201 Palestinians and injured 116,869 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Israeli Forces Storm Askar Camp in Nablus
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the Askar refugee camp in Nablus city in the northern West Bank.
One Killed in Israeli Raid on Tyre
LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: One person was killed in a raid by an Israeli drone on a car in the town of Al-Henniyeh in the Tyre district in the south of the country.
Injured in Israeli Bombing of Beit Lahia
AL-JAZEERA: Casualties were reported in an Israeli bombing of the city of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.
sraeli Drone Targets Car in Tyre, Southern Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone targeted a car in the vicinity of the town of Al-Haniyeh, Tyre district, south Lebanon.
Gaza Health Ministry: 600,000 Children in Gaza at Risk of Paralysis
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY:
The Israeli occupation continues to prevent the entry of polio vaccinations into the Strip for the fortieth day.
600,000 children are threatened with permanent paralysis and disabilities unless vaccinations are allowed into the Strip.
REUTERS: The Israeli occupation prevents the entry of polio vaccinations into Gaza.
Lebanese Islamic Group Announces Martyrdom of Leader in Israeli Raid
AL-JAZEERA: The Islamic group in Lebanon announced the assassination of its leader, Hussein Atwi, in an Israeli raid in the town of Baourta in Mount Lebanon.
Hamas Calls for Strike and Sit-in until Israeli Aggression Stops
HAMAS STATEMENT:
We value the call of Islamic institutions and leaders to make next Saturday a day for a comprehensive strike around the world in condemnation of the war of genocide in Gaza.
We call for continuing and escalating the global solidarity movement in all cities, capitals, and squares around the world.
We call for the continuation of marches, strikes, sit-ins, and the siege of Zionist and American embassies until the aggression stops.
Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque
AL-JAZEERA: Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the occupation police.
Gaza Interior Ministry Calls for Opening of Rafah Crossing
AL-JAZEERA:
The Ministry warns citizens against interacting with suspicious messages or calls and urges them not to respond.
It calls on the international community to pressure the occupation to halt its malicious campaigns aimed at displacing Palestinians, stating that what the occupation failed to achieve through months of genocide will not be achieved through deception.
The Ministry also calls for the opening of the Rafah crossing to allow Palestinians, especially the wounded and sick, to travel and for the entry of aid.
Top Hamas and Islamic Group Member Assassinated in South Beirut
🚨 Israeli drone strike hit a vehicle in Baawerta, south of Beirut.
At least one person was killed.
One Killed in Israeli Drone Strike in Baourta
LEBANESE MEDIA: The Lebanese Civil Defense reported the death of one person in an Israeli drone strike targeting a vehicle in the town of Baourta in Mount Lebanon.
Only 60% of Israeli Army Reservists Committed to Service in Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli Army Radio quoted officers as saying that only about 60% of reserve soldiers are currently committed to service in Gaza due to difficulties and exhaustion. The percentage revealed by field officers contradicts the army’s previously announced figure of 85%.
Five Killed in Bombing of Displaced Persons' Tent in Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians, including a child and a woman, were killed in an Israeli bombing of a tent sheltering displaced people in the Jabaliya camp.
Israeli Forces Raid Town South of Jenin
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces raided the town of Jaba’, south of Jenin in the West Bank, and began arresting a number of Palestinians.
Artillery Shelling Targets Shejaiya and Al-Tuffah Neighborhoods
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Shejaiya and Al-Tuffah neighborhoods, east of Gaza City.
Air and Artillery Bombardment Targets Shujaiya Neighborhood
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Intense air and artillery bombardment is targeting the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
42 Killed in Israeli Raids on Gaza in 24 Hours
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours have left 42 martyrs and dozens injured.
Heavy Artillery Shelling Targets Qizan Al-Najjar in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Heavy artillery shelling, coinciding with gunfire, is targeting the Qizan al-Najjar area in Khan Yunis city, south of the Gaza Strip.
Eight Killed, Injured in Israeli Bombing of House in Central Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Eight Palestinians, including two women and two children, were killed, and others were injured, in an Israeli bombing of a house in the center of Khan Yunis city, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli Vehicles Open Fire Towards Al-Bureij, Al-Nusseirat Camps
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation vehicles are firing towards the Al-Bureij and Al-Nusseirat camps in the central Gaza Strip.
New US Airstrikes Target Sana'a, Maarib
YEMENI MEDIA: US airstrikes targeted the Barash area in the Sanhan district, southeast of the capital Sanaa.
Sirens Sound in Settlement in Central West Bank
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: The Israeli Home Front Command announced that sirens sounded in the Eli Zahav settlement, east of Salfit in the central West Bank.
