‘Day after Hamas’ – Netanyahu Finally Reveals ‘Post-Gaza’ Plan

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Netanyahu’s plan calls for Israeli so-called ‘security control’ over the area ‘west of Jordan’, along with “Samaria and the Gaza Strip.”

Israel will seek to maintain ‘security control ‘over the entire area west of the Jordan River after the end of the genocidal war against Gaza, according to a plan submitted by the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

The “day after Hamas” paper was submitted to the Israeli war cabinet and released by the country’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

“Israel will maintain security control over the entire area west of the Jordan, including Gaza and the land, air and sea to prevent activities of terrorist groups in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip to thwart threats from them toward Israel,” the plan said, referring to the West Bank using ancient biblical language.

“In the immediate term, the fundamental condition for the transition to a post-war settlement is that the IDF will continue the war until achieving its goals, which are the destruction of the military capabilities and governmental infrastructure of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the return of the hostages abducted on October 7, and the removal of any security threat from Gaza Strip long-term,” the plan said.

Netanyahu proposed that Israel will maintain an indefinite freedom to operate throughout the entire Strip to prevent the resurgence of ‘terror activity’, a reference to Palestinian resistance against the Israeli military occupation.

Moreover, under his plan, a ‘security buffer zone’ on the Palestinian side of the Strip’s border, will remain in place as long as there is a need for it.

The rightwing Israeli leader, who is accused of carrying out unprecedented war crimes in Gaza also called for a “southern closure” on the border between Gaza and Egypt to prevent the revival of ‘terror activity.’

The Palestinian Resistance in Gaza however refuses to concede to Israeli demands, which Tel Aviv has failed to achieve through military means.

Hamas and other Resistance groups demand a complete withdrawal from the Israeli military from Gaza, the release of Palestinian hostages in Israel and the rebuilding of the largely destroyed Strip.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,692 Palestinians have been killed, and 69,879 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7.

(PC, TASS)