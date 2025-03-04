LIVE BLOG: Israel Escalates West Bank Raids | Starving Gaza – Day 515

Israeli forces re-detained freed prisoner Israa Ghneimat in Surif, north of Hebron, amid ongoing aggression on the occupied West Bank.
Meanwhile, Euro-Med Monitor denounced Israel’s systematic starvation of Gaza, calling for unimpeded humanitarian aid access.
Click here for previous blogs
Israeli Sources: Senior Hezbollah Official Assassinated
ISRAELI SOURCES: A senior Hezbollah official (unnamed) was assassinated in an Israeli strike on his vehicle in southern Lebanon. Israeli military radio confirmed the killing of a key figure in the Radwan Force.
According to Israeli sources, a senior Hezbollah official, reportedly a key figure in the Radwan Force, was assassinated in an Israeli strike on his vehicle in south Lebanon. #Lebanon #Hezbollah #Israel #RadwanForce pic.twitter.com/dSxiBsPXeB
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 4, 2025
Israeli Drone Targets Vehicle in Rashkanieh, South Lebanon
AL JAZEERA: An Israeli drone struck a vehicle in Rashkanieh, southern Lebanon, 10 kilometers from the border, as confirmed by Israeli military radio.
Child Injured by Israeli Fire East of Rafah
AL JAZEERA: A child was injured by Israeli gunfire in the Al-Juneina neighborhood, east of Rafah, southern Gaza.
Settlers Perform Provocative Prayers at Al-Aqsa
JERUSALEM GOVERNORATE: 160 settlers entered Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards, performing provocative prayers and rituals on the fourth day of Ramadan.
On the fourth day of Ramadan, 160 Israeli Jewish settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Jerusalem Governorate, performing provocative prayers and rituals, heightening the ongoing tensions.#AlAqsa #Ramadan #Jerusalem #Palestine #SettlerAggression pic.twitter.com/KP6Z4UdFSd
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 4, 2025
UNRWA: Aid Must Not Be Used as a Weapon of War
UNRWA COMMISSIONER-GENERAL: Philippe Lazzarini condemned the halt of aid to Gaza, warning it threatens civilians exhausted by 16 months of brutal war. He emphasized that aid and essential services are non-negotiable and must not be weaponized.
Israeli FM: Hamas Uses Aid to Rebuild Military Capabilities
ISRAELI FOREIGN MINISTER: Gideon Sa’ar accused Hamas of using humanitarian aid to strengthen its military and economic power, claiming aid has become a driver for Hamas’ war efforts.
160 Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque
JERUSALEM GOVERNORATE: 160 settlers entered Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards, performing provocative prayers and rituals.
Israeli Forces Carry Out Attacks in Hebron
AL JAZEERA: Israeli forces demolished commercial shops at the southern entrance of Al-Dhahiriya, south of Hebron.
Israeli occupation soldiers break into a girls' school in Shuqba, west of Ramallah, amid the continued assault on the West Bank. pic.twitter.com/ycFnpnySYt
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 4, 2025
Palestinian Killed by Israeli Fire in Gaza
AL JAZEERA: A Palestinian succumbed to injuries sustained from Israeli gunfire east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.
Palestinian Injured in Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY: A Palestinian was injured in southern Gaza, allegedly while approaching Israeli forces.
Palestinian Injured in Hebron
PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: A Palestinian was injured after being assaulted by Israeli forces near the Halhoul Bridge checkpoint, north of Hebron.
Internal Israeli Military Probe: "Colossal Failure" on October 7
ISRAELI MILITARY INVESTIGATION: The military’s failure to protect Kibbutz Kfar Aza during the October 7 attack led to 62 deaths, 18 injuries, and 19 abductions, citing a lack of leadership and coordination.
260,000 Children in Gaza Enroll in Remote Learning Program
UNRWA: Nearly 260,000 children in Gaza have joined UNRWA’s remote learning program since January, with psychosocial support teams responding to 15,000 cases in central Gaza and Khan Younis.
Finance Minister Smotrich Holds Meetings in Washington
ISRAELI FINANCE MINISTER: Bezalel Smotrich met with U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, to bolster economic cooperation and secure U.S. support for Israel’s security activities.
Senator Bernie Sanders: Starving Gaza Children is a War Crime
U.S. SENATOR: Bernie Sanders condemned Netanyahu’s government for halting humanitarian aid to Gaza, calling the starvation of children a war crime.
Rights Observatory Condemns Aid Cut to Gaza
EUROMED MONITOR: The observatory denounced Israel’s systematic starvation policy in Gaza, urging the international community to ensure unimpeded aid delivery.
Released Prisoner Rearrested in Hebron
AL JAZEERA: Israeli forces re-detained freed prisoner Israa Ghneimat in Surif, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil).
Freed Palestinian prisoner Israa Ghneimat rearrested by Israeli forces during a raid on Surif, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil). pic.twitter.com/ZFyvnhrKSZ
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 4, 2025
Rights Center Calls for International Intervention to Recover Gaza Victims’ Bodies
PALESTINIAN CENTER FOR MISSING AND FORCIBLY DISAPPEARED PERSONS: The center expressed deep concern over Israel’s obstruction of equipment needed to recover thousands of bodies under Gaza’s rubble, urging international pressure for immediate access.
Be the first to comment