LIVE BLOG: Israel Escalates West Bank Raids | Starving Gaza – Day 515

Israel's aggression on the occupied West Bank continues. (Photo: via social media, QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli forces re-detained freed prisoner Israa Ghneimat in Surif, north of Hebron, amid ongoing aggression on the occupied West Bank. 

Meanwhile, Euro-Med Monitor denounced Israel’s systematic starvation of Gaza, calling for unimpeded humanitarian aid access.

Tue, Mar 4, 2:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Sources: Senior Hezbollah Official Assassinated

ISRAELI SOURCES: A senior Hezbollah official (unnamed) was assassinated in an Israeli strike on his vehicle in southern Lebanon. Israeli military radio confirmed the killing of a key figure in the Radwan Force.

Tue, Mar 4, 2:32 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Drone Targets Vehicle in Rashkanieh, South Lebanon

AL JAZEERA: An Israeli drone struck a vehicle in Rashkanieh, southern Lebanon, 10 kilometers from the border, as confirmed by Israeli military radio.

Tue, Mar 4, 12:59 PM (Palestine Time)

Child Injured by Israeli Fire East of Rafah

AL JAZEERA: A child was injured by Israeli gunfire in the Al-Juneina neighborhood, east of Rafah, southern Gaza.

Tue, Mar 4, 12:59 PM (Palestine Time)

Settlers Perform Provocative Prayers at Al-Aqsa

JERUSALEM GOVERNORATE: 160 settlers entered Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards, performing provocative prayers and rituals on the fourth day of Ramadan.

Tue, Mar 4, 12:59 PM (Palestine Time)

UNRWA: Aid Must Not Be Used as a Weapon of War

UNRWA COMMISSIONER-GENERAL: Philippe Lazzarini condemned the halt of aid to Gaza, warning it threatens civilians exhausted by 16 months of brutal war. He emphasized that aid and essential services are non-negotiable and must not be weaponized.

Tue, Mar 4, 12:59 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli FM: Hamas Uses Aid to Rebuild Military Capabilities

ISRAELI FOREIGN MINISTER: Gideon Sa’ar accused Hamas of using humanitarian aid to strengthen its military and economic power, claiming aid has become a driver for Hamas’ war efforts.

Tue, Mar 4, 12:09 PM (Palestine Time)

160 Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

JERUSALEM GOVERNORATE: 160 settlers entered Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards, performing provocative prayers and rituals.

Tue, Mar 4, 12:09 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Carry Out Attacks in Hebron

AL JAZEERA: Israeli forces demolished commercial shops at the southern entrance of Al-Dhahiriya, south of Hebron.

Tue, Mar 4, 12:09 PM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Killed by Israeli Fire in Gaza

AL JAZEERA: A Palestinian succumbed to injuries sustained from Israeli gunfire east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Tue, Mar 4, 12:09 PM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Injured in Gaza

ISRAELI ARMY: A Palestinian was injured in southern Gaza, allegedly while approaching Israeli forces.

Tue, Mar 4, 12:09 PM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Injured in Hebron

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: A Palestinian was injured after being assaulted by Israeli forces near the Halhoul Bridge checkpoint, north of Hebron.

Tue, Mar 4, 12:09 PM (Palestine Time)

Internal Israeli Military Probe: "Colossal Failure" on October 7

ISRAELI MILITARY INVESTIGATION: The military’s failure to protect Kibbutz Kfar Aza during the October 7 attack led to 62 deaths, 18 injuries, and 19 abductions, citing a lack of leadership and coordination.

Tue, Mar 4, 12:09 PM (Palestine Time)

260,000 Children in Gaza Enroll in Remote Learning Program

UNRWA: Nearly 260,000 children in Gaza have joined UNRWA’s remote learning program since January, with psychosocial support teams responding to 15,000 cases in central Gaza and Khan Younis.

Tue, Mar 4, 12:09 PM (Palestine Time)

Finance Minister Smotrich Holds Meetings in Washington

ISRAELI FINANCE MINISTER: Bezalel Smotrich met with U.S. officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, to bolster economic cooperation and secure U.S. support for Israel’s security activities.

Tue, Mar 4, 12:09 PM (Palestine Time)

Senator Bernie Sanders: Starving Gaza Children is a War Crime

U.S. SENATOR: Bernie Sanders condemned Netanyahu’s government for halting humanitarian aid to Gaza, calling the starvation of children a war crime.

Tue, Mar 4, 12:09 PM (Palestine Time)

Rights Observatory Condemns Aid Cut to Gaza

EUROMED MONITOR: The observatory denounced Israel’s systematic starvation policy in Gaza, urging the international community to ensure unimpeded aid delivery.

Tue, Mar 4, 12:09 PM (Palestine Time)

Released Prisoner Rearrested in Hebron

AL JAZEERA: Israeli forces re-detained freed prisoner Israa Ghneimat in Surif, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Tue, Mar 4, 12:09 PM (Palestine Time)

Rights Center Calls for International Intervention to Recover Gaza Victims’ Bodies

PALESTINIAN CENTER FOR MISSING AND FORCIBLY DISAPPEARED PERSONS: The center expressed deep concern over Israel’s obstruction of equipment needed to recover thousands of bodies under Gaza’s rubble, urging international pressure for immediate access.

