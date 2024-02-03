‘Destruction and Chaos’ – Russia Condemns US Aggression on Middle East, Calls for UNSC Meeting

February 3, 2024 Blog, News
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. (Image: File)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Russia condemned the US aggression on Iraq and Syria on Saturday and requested a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the issue. 

The United States has “once again demonstrated its aggressive essence and disregard for international law,” Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said in a statement, adding that the attack led to the destruction of civilian infrastructure and casualties among ordinary people.

“The obedient participation of the British Royal Air Force in the US attacks should not create the illusion of some kind of ‘international coalition’ for anyone,” Zakharova said. 

Zakharova also accused Washington of sowing “destruction and chaos in the Middle East,” believing in “its impunity”.

“The largest US air raid in the region since 2003, led by Joe Biden’s ‘act of retaliation’ for the unidentified drone attack on the American base in Jordan has no justification,” she said.

“We strongly condemn the new blatant act of American-British aggression against sovereign states. We are seeking urgent consideration of the current situation through the UN Security Council,” the ministry’s spokeswoman added.

The US carried out airstrikes on Friday in Iraq and Syria, reportedly killing nearly 40 people, according to Reuters news agency.

Washington said that the strikes were the first response to the attack on a US military base in Jordan on January 28.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that US jets struck 85 targets allegedly operated by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iraq and Syria.

(PC, Anadolu)

