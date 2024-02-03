‘Destruction and Chaos’ – Russia Condemns US Aggression on Middle East, Calls for UNSC Meeting

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Russia condemned the US aggression on Iraq and Syria on Saturday and requested a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the issue.

The United States has “once again demonstrated its aggressive essence and disregard for international law,” Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said in a statement, adding that the attack led to the destruction of civilian infrastructure and casualties among ordinary people.

“The obedient participation of the British Royal Air Force in the US attacks should not create the illusion of some kind of ‘international coalition’ for anyone,” Zakharova said.

Russian Deputy Envoy to the #UN Dmitry Polyanskiy on Saturday announced that #Russia has sought an immediate session of the UN Security Council (#UNSC) on February 5 in response to the #US' aggression on #Iraq and #Syria. "Russia has just called for an urgent UN Security… pic.twitter.com/q8zjG4y6SY — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) February 3, 2024

Zakharova also accused Washington of sowing “destruction and chaos in the Middle East,” believing in “its impunity”.

“The largest US air raid in the region since 2003, led by Joe Biden’s ‘act of retaliation’ for the unidentified drone attack on the American base in Jordan has no justification,” she said.

“We strongly condemn the new blatant act of American-British aggression against sovereign states. We are seeking urgent consideration of the current situation through the UN Security Council,” the ministry’s spokeswoman added.

BREAKING| CENTCOM confirms US jets struck 85 targets allegedly operated by IRGC Quds Force and Iranian-backed militia forces in Iraq and Syria. The strikes were carried out "with numerous aircraft to include long-range bombers flown from United States" and using "more than 125… pic.twitter.com/JD3KiGv0Nt — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 2, 2024

The US carried out airstrikes on Friday in Iraq and Syria, reportedly killing nearly 40 people, according to Reuters news agency.

Washington said that the strikes were the first response to the attack on a US military base in Jordan on January 28.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that US jets struck 85 targets allegedly operated by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iraq and Syria.

(PC, Anadolu)