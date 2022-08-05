BREAKING: Israel Kills Eight Palestinians, Including Top Islamic Jihad Leader, Child in Gaza (VIDEOS)

August 5, 2022
An Israeli airstrike on Gaza. (Photo: via Social Media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement announced that the Gaza Northern Command leader of Al-Quds Brigades, Tayseer al-Jabari has been assassinated by Israel in an airstrike on Friday.

Earlier, the Israeli occupation army announced the start of a military operation against the Islamic Jihad movement in the Gaza Strip. It named it ‘True Dawn’.

This was followed by announcements throughout Israeli media that Israel is targeting positions belonging to the Islamic Jihad in Gaza. 

Al-Jazeera, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA and other sources have said that up to eight Palestinians were killed so far in the Israeli attacks. Aside from al-Jabari, the attacks also killed a 5-year-old Palestinian girl.

Representatives of resistance movements in the besieged Gaza Strip, including Hamas, announced that the Palestinian resistance, in all of its military arms, are united in this battle, Al Jazeera reported. 

The latest escalation followed Israel’s recent arrest of a top leader of Islamic Jihad in the occupied West Bank, Bassam al-Saadi. In return, the Islamic Jihad announced that it will respond to al-Saadi’s arrest and alleged torture by the Israeli army, leading to an Israeli decision to seal off all of its borders with Gaza.

