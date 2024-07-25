Number of Palestinian Journalists Detained in Israel Revealed – Prisoner Society

No category of Palestinians has been spared the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza, and the onslaught in the West Bank.

Journalists, like medical staff and civil defense workers, were among many groups of Palestinians who were targeted and victimized in the Israeli war.

According to the Gaza Government Media Office, as of July 22, 163 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza alone since October 7.

New information revealed the number of journalists who have been detained by Israel since the start of the war.

According to a local nongovernmental organization on Thursday, at least 91 journalists have been detained by the Israeli army since the outbreak of the conflict in the Gaza Strip last Oct. 7.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement that fifty-three journalists remain in detention, including six women journalists.

The detained journalists include 16 from the Gaza Strip and 17 held without trial or charge under Israel’s policy of administrative detention, the Prisoner Society added.

According to the NGO, at least 9,800 Palestinians have been rounded up by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank since October 7.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,145 Palestinians have been killed, and 90,257 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(AA, PC)