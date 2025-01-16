LIVE BLOG: Israel to Withdraw from Gaza | 71 Palestinians Killed in Ongoing Strikes – Day 468

Israeli Channel 14 reported that the army will withdraw from the Gaza Strip and shift to a defensive stance once the ceasefire takes effect.
Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes continued across Gaza. Medical sources informed Al-Jazeera that 50 Palestinians were killed in raids targeting multiple areas in the Gaza Strip since Thursday morning.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 46,645 Palestinians have been killed, and 110,012 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Israeli Official: Ceasefire Requires Cabinet Approval
REUTERS: Reuters quoted an Israeli official as saying the ceasefire agreement will not be formal until it is approved by the Security Cabinet and the government.
10 Soldiers Injured in Ammunition Explosion
ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESPERSON: Ten soldiers were injured in an ammunition explosion at a training base in southern Israel.
71 Dead, Over 200 Injured Since Ceasefire Announcement
GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Seventy-one Palestinians have been killed, and over 200 injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire was announced.
Injuries in Airstrike on Displaced People in Gaza
AL JAZEERA: Several people were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a school sheltering displaced people in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood of southern Gaza.
Iran Welcomes Ceasefire Agreement
IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY: Iran welcomed the ceasefire agreement, crediting it to the resistance and resilience of the people of Gaza and Palestine.
Islamic Jihad Bombards Israeli Forces in Jabaliya
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Fighters from Saraya Al-Quds shelled Israeli forces and vehicles near the grass field in central Jabaliya refugee camp.
EU Official: We Will Work on Gaza's Reconstruction
EUROPEAN UNION OFFICIAL: The Mediterranean Commissioner of the European Union said that the EU will work on rebuilding Gaza and its recovery process with international partners, including Gulf states.
MAARIV:
Government sources reported:
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cannot backtrack on the prisoner exchange deal.
His options include securing a majority to support the deal, seeking opposition backing, or calling for elections.
Around 50 Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Since Dawn
MEDICAL SOURCE TO AL-JAZEERA: Around 50 Palestinians were killed in separate Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza since this morning.
Smotrich: Both Sides Want Captives to Return
ANADOLU:
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said:
Supporters and opponents of the exchange deal want the return of the captives and the state’s security.
The dispute should be managed with sincere intentions.
These are critical days, balancing the desire for the hostages’ return against the high price of the deal and its implications for Israel’s future.
Occupation Forces Deploy Surveillance Cranes in Northern Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Occupation forces have started deploying cranes equipped with surveillance cameras in northern Gaza.
