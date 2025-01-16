LIVE BLOG: Israel to Withdraw from Gaza | 71 Palestinians Killed in Ongoing Strikes – Day 468

January 16, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Despite the announcement of a ceasefire, Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli Channel 14 reported that the army will withdraw from the Gaza Strip and shift to a defensive stance once the ceasefire takes effect.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes continued across Gaza. Medical sources informed Al-Jazeera that 50 Palestinians were killed in raids targeting multiple areas in the Gaza Strip since Thursday morning.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 46,645 Palestinians have been killed, and 110,012 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Click here for previous blogs.

Thu, Jan 16, 12:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Official: Ceasefire Requires Cabinet Approval

REUTERS: Reuters quoted an Israeli official as saying the ceasefire agreement will not be formal until it is approved by the Security Cabinet and the government.

Thu, Jan 16, 12:06 PM (Palestine Time)

10 Soldiers Injured in Ammunition Explosion

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESPERSON: Ten soldiers were injured in an ammunition explosion at a training base in southern Israel.

Thu, Jan 16, 12:06 PM (Palestine Time)

71 Dead, Over 200 Injured Since Ceasefire Announcement

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Seventy-one Palestinians have been killed, and over 200 injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire was announced.

Thu, Jan 16, 12:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Injuries in Airstrike on Displaced People in Gaza

AL JAZEERA: Several people were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a school sheltering displaced people in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood of southern Gaza.

Thu, Jan 16, 12:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Iran Welcomes Ceasefire Agreement

IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY: Iran welcomed the ceasefire agreement, crediting it to the resistance and resilience of the people of Gaza and Palestine.

Thu, Jan 16, 12:06 PM (Palestine Time)

Islamic Jihad Bombards Israeli Forces in Jabaliya

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Fighters from Saraya Al-Quds shelled Israeli forces and vehicles near the grass field in central Jabaliya refugee camp.

Thu, Jan 16, 11:18 AM (Palestine Time)

EU Official: We Will Work on Gaza's Reconstruction

EUROPEAN UNION OFFICIAL: The Mediterranean Commissioner of the European Union said that the EU will work on rebuilding Gaza and its recovery process with international partners, including Gulf states.

Thu, Jan 16, 11:18 AM (Palestine Time)

Here is the translation with shortened titles and sources cited in uppercase before each text section: UK Foreign Secretary: Full Implementation of Ceasefire Agreement Needed SOURCE: ANADOLU AGENCY UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy stated: Full implementation of all stages of the ceasefire agreement is essential. We will continue all possible diplomatic efforts to achieve lasting peace, security, and a two-state solution. EU Official: We Will Work on Gaza's Reconstruction SOURCE: EUROPEAN UNION OFFICIAL The Mediterranean Commissioner of the European Union said: We will work on rebuilding Gaza and its recovery process with international partners, including Gulf states. Government Sources: Netanyahu Cannot Backtrack on Exchange Deal

MAARIV:

Government sources reported:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cannot backtrack on the prisoner exchange deal.

His options include securing a majority to support the deal, seeking opposition backing, or calling for elections.

Thu, Jan 16, 11:18 AM (Palestine Time)

Around 50 Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Since Dawn

MEDICAL SOURCE TO AL-JAZEERA: Around 50 Palestinians were killed in separate Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza since this morning.

Thu, Jan 16, 11:18 AM (Palestine Time)

Smotrich: Both Sides Want Captives to Return

ANADOLU:

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said:

Supporters and opponents of the exchange deal want the return of the captives and the state’s security.

The dispute should be managed with sincere intentions.

These are critical days, balancing the desire for the hostages’ return against the high price of the deal and its implications for Israel’s future.

Thu, Jan 16, 11:18 AM (Palestine Time)

Occupation Forces Deploy Surveillance Cranes in Northern Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: Occupation forces have started deploying cranes equipped with surveillance cameras in northern Gaza.

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*