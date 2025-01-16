‘Victory for Resistance’ – Global Celebrations Erupt Following Ceasefire Agreement in Gaza

Celebrations took place in multiple countries to mark the “victory of the resistance” after the announcement of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, set to take effect by Sunday.

Celebrations erupted in several countries last night, marking what many are calling the “victory of the resistance” in Gaza, following the announcement in Doha of a ceasefire agreement set to take effect by Sunday.

The deal is expected to end the 15-month-long Israeli war and genocide on Gaza.

Civil organizations in countries including Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, Lebanon, Syria, and the United Kingdom organized public events in support of the Palestinian resistance.

#جانب من الهتافات خلال احتفالات الأردنيين بوقف الحرب على قطاع غزة في العاصمة الأردنية عمان. pic.twitter.com/ndBOum7RP6 — الجرمق الإخباري (@aljarmaqnet) January 15, 2025

Thousands also took to the streets across Gaza to celebrate the announcement of the ceasefire.

In Morocco, civil groups such as the Moroccan Committee for the Support of the Nation’s Causes and the Moroccan Initiative for Support and Advocacy organized celebratory events in cities including Rabat, Casablanca, Kenitra, Oujda, Tangier, Tetouan, and Agadir.

Hundreds participated in car marches and public rallies, chanting slogans in praise of Palestinian resistance fighters. Dates and sweets were distributed at some gatherings as a sign of joy.

حلب وحماة ودمشق تحتفل بوقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة العالم سعيد من أجل غزة pic.twitter.com/31nwKTMBcT — Tamer | تامر (@tamerqdh) January 15, 2025

In Jordan’s capital, Amman, hundreds gathered to celebrate what they considered a victory for the Palestinian resistance. Protesters carried Palestinian flags, chanted slogans of support, and distributed sweets to participants.

Tunisia also saw celebrations in the capital, with protesters carrying Palestinian flags and a picture of the late Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar, to mark the ceasefire announcement.

تكبيرات الفرح بنصر الله من شوارع المغرب الآن pic.twitter.com/THtgVhKRUO — hassan bennajeh – حسن بناجح (@h_bennajeh) January 15, 2025

In Syria, activists reported large gatherings in the cities of Aleppo and Hama, where hundreds expressed their happiness over the agreement.

In the United Kingdom, activists celebrated the ceasefire with fireworks in London, marking what they considered a victory for the Palestinian resistance in Gaza.

ومن قلب عمان نعم فرحنا ولكن لن تكتمل إلا بوقف فعلي وحقيقي لشلال الدماء الذي مازال يحدث في هذه اللحظة يارب سلم يارب سلم نسأل الله الحفظ والسلامة والتمام لأهلنا بغزة هاشم خاصة وكل فلسطين…

لعنة الله ع أعداء الدين وصهاينةالعرب

حسبنا الله ونعم الوكيل في من خذلهم وخانهم من بني جلدتنا pic.twitter.com/bRQvBOhU31 — enaam omar youssef alazzeh (@EnaamP) January 15, 2025

The agreement, brokered in part by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, is seen by many as a significant step toward ending the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza.

(AJA, Anadolu, Social Media)