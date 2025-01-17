LIVE BLOG: Israel Poised to Approve Deal | Scores Killed, Wounded in Israeli Strikes – Day 469

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich have reportedly reached an agreement and the cabinet is set to approve the ceasefire deal.
Meanwhile, Gaza remains under heavy bombardment, with scores killed and injured as the United States presses Israel to adhere to the ceasefire timeline.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 46,707 Palestinians have been killed, and 110,265 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Ben-Gvir: I'll Leave the Government if the Deal Passes
BEN-GVIR (cited in Israeli media):
I’ll ensure Netanyahu remains Prime Minister but will leave the government due to what I see as a disastrous deal.
The deal weakens Israel’s defense capabilities and undermines the successes of the war.
Families of Israeli Captives Call for Protests in Tel Aviv
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Forum of Israeli captives’ families called for demonstrations in Tel Aviv tomorrow evening to continue the pressure until all captives are returned from Gaza.
Israeli Interior Minister Urges Government to Approve the Deal
ISRAELI INTERIOR MINISTER:
I call for an urgent government phone meeting today to approve the deal.
Every minute counts, and families of the captives must know by tonight that the deal has been confirmed.
Israeli Families Receive Names of 33 Captives to Be Released
ISRAELI MEDIA: Families of Israeli captives have received a list of 33 expected to return in the first phase of the deal. The release is set to begin at 4 PM next Sunday.
Walla: Agreements Between Netanyahu and Smotrich
WALLA: The Israeli news site reported agreements between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, indicating that their crisis over the deal is nearing resolution.
18 Killed in Gaza since Dawn
MEDICAL SOURCES TO AL JAZEERA: 18 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on several areas of Gaza since dawn on Friday.
Six Killed in Northern Gaza
AL-JAZEERA CORRESPONDENT: Six Palestinians have been killed in scattered Israeli airstrikes on northern Gaza since dawn on Friday.
Israeli Army Plans Defense Changes Around Gaza
CHANNEL 12:
The Israeli army is preparing for major changes in defending areas near Gaza.
Plans include establishing 14 new military sites along the Gaza border.
The 162nd Division will oversee the northern sector, while the Gaza Division remains in the southern sector.
These sites aim to prevent any infiltration into Israel.
AL JAZEERA CORRESPONDENT: Four bodies were recovered from a house struck by an Israeli airstrike west of Al-Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.
UNRWA Official: Committed to Remaining in Gaza
UNRWA: The Deputy Director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza stated they are committed to staying in the region and providing services despite ongoing challenges.
Casualties in Khan Yunis Refugee Tents
AL JAZEERA CORRESPONDENT: A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting tents for displaced people in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis.
Blinken: Ceasefire Agreement Starts Sunday
US SECRETARY OF STATE ANTONY BLINKEN: Gaza ceasefire agreement will be implemented on Sunday. It is a step toward a permanent truce.
Injuries in Jabalia Drone Attack
AL JAZEERA CORRESPONDENT: Several Palestinians were injured in Jabaliya in northern Gaza by fire from an Israeli drone.
Two Airstrikes on Gaza City
AL JAZEERA CORRESPONDENT: Two Israeli airstrikes targeted areas in the northwestern part of Gaza City.
Israeli Cabinet to Convene on Prisoner Deal
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO:
The Security Cabinet will convene at 10 AM Jerusalem time to approve the prisoner deal.
The names of Palestinian prisoners to be released may be published tonight.
The government is working to expedite the deal before Monday.
Nine Killed in Gaza Since Morning
AL-JAZEERA CORRESPONDENT: The death toll has risen to nine due to continuous Israeli bombing in central and southern Gaza since Friday morning.
Satellite Images Show Israel Creating Buffer Zone
AP: Satellite images reveal Israel’s efforts to establish a buffer zone, taking around 60 kilometers from Gaza, despite international objections.
Satellite Images Show Israel Creating Buffer Zone
Netanyahu Orders Prisoner Deal Preparations
OFFICE OF PM NETANYAHU:
Netanyahu’s negotiation team reported progress on a deal for releasing detainees.
The Prime Minister directed the Security Cabinet to meet today to discuss approval.
He instructed authorities to prepare to receive the returning detainees.
Israel remains committed to achieving all war objectives, including recovering detainees, both alive and deceased.
