The Gaza Ceasefire Agreement: Key Points and Steps Toward Reconstruction

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, set to unfold in three stages, establishes steps for military cessation, detainee exchanges, and humanitarian relief, ultimately aiming for Gaza’s reconstruction and lasting peace.

Below are the confirmed details of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The agreement includes provisions for improving the conditions of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, although Israel has refused to release senior Palestinian prisoners.

An Egyptian-Qatari committee will oversee the return of displaced persons from the southern Gaza Strip to the north.

Below are the key points of the ceasefire agreement, which both Hamas, as a representative of the Palestinian Resistance, and Israel have agreed to implement in three stages, starting Sunday, January 19, 2025:

Stage 1

This phase will last 42 days, with the following conditions agreed upon:

A temporary cessation of military operations by both sides, with Israeli forces withdrawing eastward, away from populated areas, to a zone along the border in all areas of Gaza, including Wadi Gaza (The Gaza Valley – PC). The withdrawal will be to a distance of 700 meters from the border, based on maps from before October 7, 2023. A temporary suspension of Israeli air activity for military and reconnaissance purposes in Gaza, for 10 hours per day, and 12 hours on days when prisoners and detainees are released. During the first phase, Israel will release approximately 2,000 prisoners, including 250 serving life sentences, and around 1,000 prisoners detained after October 7, 2023.

Return of displaced persons to their homes and withdrawal from Wadi Gaza, as follows:

After the release of 7 Israeli detainees, Israeli forces will fully withdraw by the seventh day of the agreement, from Rashid Street east to Salah al-Din Street, dismantling all military positions in this area. The return of displaced persons will begin, and freedom of movement for civilians will be guaranteed across all of Gaza. Humanitarian aid will enter through Rashid Street from day one without obstacles. On the 22nd day of the agreement, Israeli forces will withdraw from central Gaza, particularly from the Netzarim Axis and Kuwait Roundabout, to an area near the border, dismantling all military installations. The return of displaced persons will continue, and freedom of movement will be granted across Gaza. The Rafah Crossing will open seven days after the start of Stage 1, with the entry of sufficient humanitarian aid, relief supplies, and fuel through 600 trucks daily, 50 of which will carry fuel, with 300 trucks heading to northern Gaza.

Exchange of detainees and prisoners, as follows:

Hamas will release 33 Israeli detainees (alive or dead), including civilian women, soldiers, children under 19, elderly individuals over 50, and wounded or ill civilians, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails. For every Israeli detainee released, Israel will release 30 Palestinian children and women from prison. In exchange for the release of 30 elderly and ill Palestinian prisoners, Hamas will release all living Israeli detainees who are elderly, ill, or wounded civilians. Israel will release 50 Palestinian prisoners for each Israeli soldier released by Hamas.

The detainee exchange schedule in Stage 1 is as follows:

On the first day of the agreement, Hamas will release 3 Israeli civilian detainees. On the seventh day, it will release 4 more. Afterward, Hamas will release 3 Israeli detainees every seven days, and all living detainees will be released before any bodies are returned. In the sixth week of the agreement, Israel will release 47 prisoners from the “Shalit Deal,” who were re-arrested after their release in 2011. If the number of living Israeli detainees released does not reach 33, the remaining number will be made up of bodies. In return, Israel will release all women and children detained after October 7, 2023, by the sixth week. The detainee exchange process is linked to the adherence to the terms of the agreement, which include the cessation of military operations by both sides, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the return of displaced persons, and the entry of humanitarian aid. Palestinian prisoners released under the agreement will not be re-arrested for the same charges for which they were previously detained. They will not be re-arrested to complete the remainder of their sentences. Palestinian prisoners will not be required to sign any documents as a condition for their release.

The criteria established for the detainee exchange in Stage 1 will not serve as a basis for exchange in Stage 2.

Indirect negotiations will begin between both sides on the conditions for implementing Stage 2, no later than the 16th day of the agreement’s implementation. An agreement must be reached before the end of the fifth week of Stage 1. The United Nations and its agencies, along with other international organizations, will continue their humanitarian operations across Gaza, and these operations will continue throughout all stages of the agreement. The rehabilitation of Gaza’s infrastructure will begin, with the entry of necessary equipment for civil defense teams, and the removal of rubble and debris, continuing throughout all stages of the agreement. The entry of supplies to build shelters for displaced persons who lost their homes in the war will be allowed, including the construction of at least 60,000 temporary housing units and 200,000 tents. A larger number of wounded military personnel will be allowed to reach the Rafah Crossing for medical treatment, and the number of people allowed to pass through the crossing will be increased. Restrictions on travelers and goods movement will also be lifted.

Stage 2 (42 days)

Declaration of sustained calm, including the permanent cessation of military operations and hostile activities, and the resumption of detainee exchanges, including the release of all remaining living Israeli men in exchange for an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners. Israeli forces will completely withdraw from Gaza.

Stage 3 (42 days)

Exchange of the bodies of deceased individuals from both sides after identification. The implementation of Gaza’s reconstruction plan over the course of 3 to 5 years, including homes, civilian buildings, and infrastructure, with compensation for all affected individuals, under the supervision of multiple countries and organizations. Opening all crossings and allowing free movement of people and goods.

(News Agencies, via Al-Jazeera – Translated and prepared by Palestine Chronicle Staff)