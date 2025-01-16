‘Crucial First Step’ – World Leaders’ Reaction to Ceasefire Announcement

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel offers a glimmer of hope for Gaza after more than 15 months of conflict and devastation.

The announcement of a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel to end over 15 months of an ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip, has been welcomed by world leaders.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 46,707 Palestinians have been killed, and 110,265 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023. The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

‘Crucial First Step’ – South Africa

South Africa “calls for the implementation of a just and lasting peace that ensures the human rights of both Palestinians and Israelis are protected and promoted,” the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said in a statement.

“The ceasefire agreement is a crucial first step toward ending the severe humanitarian crisis faced by the 2.3 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has deemed to be plausibly genocidal.

South Africa welcomes the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas – DIRCO https://t.co/sH3hjRdzwA — DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) January 16, 2025

“The ceasefire must lay the basis for a just peace which should include the establishment of a contiguous, independent, and viable Palestinian state. Palestinian sovereignty and territorial integrity must be upheld. It is imperative that no land is annexed in either Gaza or the West Bank following the ceasefire, and that illegal settlement expansion is halted.”

‘Open All Crossings’ – Jordan

“We welcome the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, and call for commitment to it and its implementation,” Jordan’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Ayman Safadi, said in a statement.

“We also call for the opening of all crossings and the international community to work together to bring immediate and sufficient humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, which is suffering an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy.

نائب رئيس الوزراء ووزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين أيمن الصفدي @AymanHsafadi، في تصريحات صحافية عقب لقائه رئيس مجلس النواب اللبناني نبيه بري، اليوم:

– نقف مع أشقائنا في لبنان في كل ما يقوموا فيه من أجل تجاوز تبعات المرحلة الماضية.

– نرحب باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة، وندعو إلى… pic.twitter.com/vBLavKeW5V — وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الأردنية (@ForeignMinistry) January 16, 2025

“The ceasefire is a regional interest and an international necessity for security and stability. We stress the need to adhere to what was agreed upon and to move towards implementing all the provisions of the agreement that was reached, in order to find a political horizon to resolve the conflict on the basis of fulfilling the rights of the Palestinian people in their free, independent state, with sovereignty over their national soil. “

‘Forced to Retreat’ – Iran

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the Palestinian Resistance forced Israel “to retreat.”

“Today, the world realized that the Palestinian people’s patience and the Palestinian resistance’s resilience have forced the Zionist regime to retreat. It will be written in books that one day, a Zionist group massacred thousands of women and children in the most horrific way and at the end, they were defeated.”

It will be written in books that there was a mob who once killed thousands of children & women in Gaza! Everyone will realize it was the patience of the people & steadfastness of Palestinian Resistance & Resistance Front that forced Zionist regime to retreat.#GazaIsVictorious — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) January 16, 2025

‘Palestinian Cause Remains Foremost’ – Yemen’s Ansarallah

“Yemen’s participation in the battle to support Gaza did not stem from a excess of strength or as a show of power but from a difficult reality,” said Ansarallah spokesman Mohammed Abdul Salam. “Israel’s war on Gaza left no option for our dear people, who are imbued with a spirit of faith, but to participate and support, fulfilling their responsibility toward an oppressed people facing genocide before the eyes of the entire world.”

🇾🇪 Ansarallah spokesman Mohammed Abdul Salam: “Yemen’s participation in the battle to support Gaza did not stem from a excess of strength or as a show of power but from a difficult reality. Israel’s war on Gaza left no option for our dear people, who are imbued with a spirit of… pic.twitter.com/r7AJrI3rKB — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) January 16, 2025

He added: “With this battle now reaching its conclusion through the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza, the Palestinian cause remains and will continue to be the foremost cause, demanding that the nation rise to its responsibility. Israel remains a danger to everyone, and its ongoing occupation of Palestine poses a threat to the security and stability of the region. There can be no true peace for the region unless this illegitimate entity, imposed by Western and American powers and sustained at the expense of the Palestinian people and the region’s nations, is removed.”

‘Accelerate Entry of Urgent Aid’ – Egypt

On X, Egyptian President Abdelfattah Elsis said: “With this agreement, I stress the importance of accelerating the entry of urgent humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, to confront the current catastrophic humanitarian situation, without any obstacles, until sustainable peace is achieved through the two-state solution, and so that the region can enjoy stability, security and development in a world that is large enough for everyone.”

أرحب بالتوصل إلى اتفاق لوقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة بعد جهود مضنية على مدار أكثر من عام بوساطة مصرية قطرية أمريكية.

ومع هذا الاتفاق، أؤكد على أهمية الإسراع في إدخال المساعدات الإنسانية العاجلة لأهل غزة، لمواجهة الوضع الإنساني الكارثي الراهن، وذلك دون أي عراقيل، لحين تحقق السلام… — Abdelfattah Elsisi (@AlsisiOfficial) January 15, 2025

‘Not Time for Backtracking’ – Britain

British foreign secretary, David Lammy, urged the Israeli cabinet to approve the deal, warning that now is “not the time for any backtracking.”

In a statement to the House of Commons, Lammy said: “It is critical that there is final approval of this agreement. As the Israeli Cabinet meets, I urge them to back this deal. Now is not the time for any backtracking. Both sides must implement each phase of the deal in full and on time.

I sincerely hope this ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is now the basis of progress towards a better future for all. Read my Statement to @HouseofCommons: https://t.co/06Mkl7GVYZ pic.twitter.com/8WS7WbT2ns — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) January 16, 2025

“The history of this conflict is littered with missed opportunities. It would be a tragedy to let slip the chance before us. We must grab it with both hands. The chance not just for a ceasefire but for a lasting peace.”

‘Intl Community Must Play Its Part’ – Ireland

“I hope it will now receive the formal approval of the Israeli government,” said Irish Prime Minister, Simon Harris, in a statement.

“I hope that all sides will seize this opportunity, fully honouring their commitments, allowing hostages to return to their families and the people of Gaza to begin rebuilding their lives and I hope that it will lead to a permanent arrangement.

Today’s agreement between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire, the release of hostages and access for humanitarian aid is welcome after 15 months of immense human suffering and destruction.

My full statement below: pic.twitter.com/7pVGFODhgn — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) January 15, 2025

“The international community must play its part too, surging aid into Gaza, supporting a renewed Palestinian Authority to bring stability and governance to Gaza, and working to put a process in place that can lead to lasting peace. This will only be achieved through a two-state solution, with the State of Israel living in peace and security alongside a sovereign State of Palestine.”

Ensure Deal is ‘Fully Implemented’ – Turkey

“The agreement reached for a ceasefire in Gaza is a valuable step for justice and humanity,” Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on X.



Gazze’de ateşkes sağlanması için varılan mutabakat, adalet ve insanlık adına kıymetli bir adımdır. Bu süreci mümkün kılan Katar ve Mısır’ın çabaları takdire şayandır. Şimdi, bu anlaşmanın bütünüyle hayata geçirilmesi ve Gazze’ye insani yardımın kesintisiz şekilde ulaştırılması… — Hakan Fidan (@HakanFidan) January 15, 2025

“It is now necessary to ensure that this agreement is fully implemented and that humanitarian aid is delivered to Gaza without interruption. The international community must fulfill this legal and moral responsibility. In the following process, we must work for lasting peace and ensure the establishment of an independent Palestinian State.”

‘Adhere to Agreement’ – Saudi Arabia

“The Kingdom stresses the need to adhere to the agreement and stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and stop the Israeli aggression against Gaza; the complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the Strip and all other Palestinian and Arab territories, and the return of the displaced persons to their homes.,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

#Statement | The Foreign Ministry expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s welcoming of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and appreciates the efforts made by the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United States of America in this regard. pic.twitter.com/d2yRJ4JYeb — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) January 16, 2025

“The Kingdom also stresses the importance of building on this agreement to address the root causes of the conflict by enabling the Palestinian people to claim their rights, foremost among them is the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

‘Crucial to Achieving Regional Stability’ – Spain

“I welcome with hope the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas. It should put an end to the conflict, allow for the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza to be addressed and for the release of all hostages,” said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

“This agreement is crucial to achieving regional stability. It represents an indispensable step on the path towards a two-state solution and a just peace that respects international law.”

Recibo con esperanza el acuerdo de alto el fuego alcanzado entre Israel y Hamás. Debe poner fin al conflicto, permitir hacer frente a la terrible situación humanitaria en Gaza y la liberación de todos los rehenes. Este acuerdo es crucial para lograr la estabilidad regional.… — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) January 15, 2025

‘Humanitarian Crisis Not Over’ – Norway

It is now crucial that all parties respect all parts of the agreement, that weapons are laid down, that hostages are released, and that enough life-saving aid reaches Gaza,” said Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in a statement.