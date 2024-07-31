‘Stop Being Complicit’ – Spanish Politician Urges Suspension of Ties with Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Spanish left-wing politician has urged her government to suspend diplomatic relations with Israel, following Israel’s assassination of a Hezbollah leader in Beirut on Tuesday.

“Israel attacks Beirut. They are not going to stop and Europe must stop being complicit in these genocides,” Irene Montero of the PODEMOS party said on X.

“The breaking of relations and the arms embargo are urgent,” she stressed.

Sharing footage from the bombing on her post, Montero added that the government “must retain the ship with military fuel that is in Spanish waters to prevent it from reaching Israel.”

‘Targeted Strike’

Shukr was killed in a “targeted strike” on a residential building in Beirut’s southern suburbs, according to Israeli military spokesman Daniel Haggari.

The Israeli military claimed he was “the commander” responsible for the attack on Majdal Shams in the Syrian Golan Heights on Saturday which killed at least 12 children.

Hezbollah has denied any responsibility for the attack.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said at least three people were killed and 74 others injured in the Israeli strike on Beirut, reported the Anadolu news agency.

Ongoing Escalations

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

In recent weeks, however, the intensity of the fighting has increased, leading to concerns that an all-out war between Hezbollah and the Israeli army is imminent.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

Israel attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

