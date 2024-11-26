The ‘Tank Massacre’ of Northern Gaza – Resistance Roundup – Day 417

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Qassam Brigades carried out a “massacre of Israeli tanks and military vehicles” in the northern Gaza Strip after its fighters succeeded in targeting 110 Israeli vehicles during 52 days of fighting, the Al-Jazeera Arabic website reported.

“The Palestinian resistance has been waging a fierce battle against the Israeli occupation army in the northern Gaza Strip since the fifth of last October, and despite the suffocating Israeli siege and heavy shelling that does not stop day and night, and the spread of swarms of drones in the sky .. shooting at everyone who moves, the Resistance succeeded in carrying out dozens of attacks on the occupation forces,” according to a special report presented by the website.

Al-Jazeera published an infographic that is based on military communiqués released by Al-Qassam Brigades since the beginning of the Israeli military operation in the northern Gaza Strip.

The infographic showed that Al-Qassam managed to target 54 Israeli Merkava tanks, 27 personnel carriers, 26 military bulldozers (D9), and three Hummer jeeps.

According to al-Qassam statements, its fighters carried out 40 attacks on Israeli vehicles using Yassin-105 shells, 39 attacks with improvised explosive devices, and 13 attacks with Tandem shells.

These numbers only apply to Al-Qassam and don’t include other Palestinian groups including Al-Quds Brigades and PFLP, among others.

“Al-Qassam fighters pursued Israeli tanks and vehicles in the areas of Jabaliya city and refugee camp, Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun, Al-Tawam area, Tal al-Zaatar, Faluja, Saftawi junction, Al-Haouz Al-Turki area, Al-Qasasib neighborhood, the eastern cemetery of Gaza City, the Khaznadar area, Al-Atatra and Sheikh Radwan neighborhood,” according to the infographic.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters managed to detonate a booby-trapped building targeting a group of zionist soldiers, resulting in deaths and injuries east of Jabalia Camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets two zionist Merkava tanks with an Al-Yassin 105 shell and a highly explosive landmine east of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

“In three separate statements Al-Qassam Brigades announced the following operations:

– Targeting the enemy command and control site in the Netzarim axis with short-range Rajoom rockets.

– Targeting a zionist Merkava tank with a “P29” shell near Al-Awda Mosque east of Jabalia Camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

– Targeted a zionist military vehicle with a landmine last night. This morning, as the enemy attempted to retrieve it, the fighters hit a D9 bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell south of Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Kiryat Shmona settlement with a barrage of qualitative missiles, at 10:15 am on Tuesday 26-11-2024.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted from within the city of Khiam, at 11:45 on Tuesday 26-11-2024, a Merkava tank with a guided rocket near the municipality center, which led to its destruction and the deaths and injuries of its crew.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Avivim settlement with a rocket barrage, at 11:30 on Tuesday 26-11-2024.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack at 07:20 on Tuesday 26-11-2024 with a squadron of attack drones on the Ma’ale Golani barracks (the headquarters of the 810th Hermon Brigade), and hit their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack at 07:20 on Tuesday 26-11-2024 with a squadron of attack drones on the Habushit site (the headquarters of a company affiliated with the 810th Hermon Brigade) on the summit of Jabal Al-Sheikh in the occupied Syrian Golan, and hit their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 23:30 yesterday, Monday 25-11-2024, an infantry training camp in Shavei Zion, south of the city of Nahariyya, for the first time, with a barrage of qualitative missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Manara settlement, for the second time, with a rocket barrage, at 14:20 on Tuesday 26-11-2024.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 19:00 on Tuesday 26-11-2024, targeted the Shraga base (administrative headquarters of the “Golani Brigade) north of the occupied city of Akka, with a squadron of attack drones, hitting their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack, at 17:20 on Tuesday 26-11-2024, targeting gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a squadron of attack drones, hitting their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 19:30 on Tuesday 26-11-2024, targeting gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of Metulla with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 19:50 on Tuesday 26-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers south of the city of Al-Khiam with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 16:30 on Tuesday 26-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlements of Zarit and Shoumera with rocket barrages.

“The fighters of the Islamic resistance on 26-11-2024, targeted:

– the settlement of Maalot-Tarshiha with a rocket barrage. (16:30)

– the newly established headquarters of the artillery battalion of the 146th Brigade south of the Kabri settlement with a rocket barrage. (16:30)

– the Shraga Base (administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade) north of the occupied city of Akka, for the second time, with a rocket barrage. (19:00)

– the Shraga Base (administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade) north of the occupied city of Akka, for the third time, with a rocket barrage. (19:45)

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 17:00 25-11-2024, ambushed a withdrawing group of Israeli occupation forces. The group was retreating from the town of Ibl Al-Saqi in the south towards the city of Al-Khiam.

“When the group reached the ambush point, the fighters detonated two large explosive devices targeting a military bulldozer and accompanying infantry. They also engaged a Merkava tank accompanying the group with a guided missile, resulting in the destruction of the bulldozer and the tank. Those inside both vehicles were killed or injured, and confirmed casualties were inflicted among the accompanying soldiers.

“The fighters of the Islamic resistance on 26-11-2024, targeted:

– the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a rocket barrage (22:25)

– the settlement of Katzrin with a rocket barrage. (14:30)

– a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the settlement of “Shtula” with a rocket barrage. (22:00)

“The fighters of the Islamic resistance, at 22:00 on 26-11-2024, targeted the Shraga Base (administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade) north of the occupied city of Akka, for the fourth time, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday 26-11-2024, targeted:

– a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Manara settlement, for the third time, with a rocket barrage. (14:45)

– the Nafah base (headquarters of the 210th Bashan Division in the occupied Syrian Golan) with a rocket barrage. (14:40)”

(The Palestine Chronicle)