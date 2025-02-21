LIVE BLOG: Majority of Israelis Support Phase II | West Bank under Attack – Day 504

A poll conducted by Maariv showed that 70% of Israelis support implementing the second phase of the prisoner exchange deal.
Israeli forces continued raids across the West Bank, targeting Tulkarm and Jenin, destroying infrastructure and displacing residents.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Yedioth Ahronoth: Agreement Unlikely to Collapse despite Hamas Violations
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH:
Israeli assessments suggest the agreement will not collapse despite Hamas violating it by failing to return the body of Shiri Bibas.
Israel aims to safely release six captives tomorrow without endangering them.
Security officials are considering recommending a 24-hour deadline for the return of Bibas’ body.
Palestinian Woman Killed by Occupation Fire in Rafah
AL JAZEERA: A Palestinian woman was killed by Israeli occupation forces in the Al-Juneina neighborhood, east of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.
Hamas: Bibas’ Remains Mixed with Others Under Rubble
REUTERS:
A Hamas official stated that Shiri Bibas’ remains appear to have mixed with others under the rubble following an Israeli airstrike on the location where she was held.
Ismail Thawabteh, a Hamas leader, said Bibas’ body was “torn apart after apparently mixing with other bodies under the rubble of a site deliberately targeted by Israeli warplanes.”
He added, “Netanyahu himself ordered the ruthless airstrikes and bears full responsibility for her brutal killing along with her children.”
Gaza Government Denies Entry of Mobile Shelters
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE
The Gaza government denied reports of mobile shelters entering the Strip, clarifying that a limited number were brought in for international organizations, not for public use.
They emphasized the need for at least 60,000 mobile homes and 200,000 tents to shelter thousands of displaced families.
Israeli Army Radio: Prisoner Exchange to Proceed on Saturday
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The prisoner exchange is set to proceed on Saturday as planned, with Israel vowing to respond harshly to Hamas’ violations.
Maariv: 7 Palestinian Prisoners Replaced After Refusing Deportation
MAARIV: The Israeli government agreed to replace seven Palestinian prisoners who refused deportation with others.
Mobile Shelters Enter Gaza
AL JAZEERA: Five trucks carrying 10 mobile shelters entered Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing from Egypt.
https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1892877987420524693
Ben-Gvir Calls for Resuming War on Gaza
ITAMAR BEN-GVIR: Former Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called for Israel to resume its war on Gaza, criticizing the government’s handling of the prisoner exchange deal.
Maariv Poll: 70% of Israelis Support Implementing Phase II of Agreement
MAARIV: A poll by Maariv showed that 70% of Israelis support implementing the second phase of the prisoner exchange deal in one go.
Hamas: Netanyahu Delays Phase Two of Agreement
ABDUL-LATIF AL-QANOU: Hamas spokesperson Abdul-Latif Al-Qanou accused Netanyahu of delaying the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, stating that negotiations have not yet begun.
Occupation Vehicles Raid Al-Azza Camp
PALESTINIAN SOURCES: Israeli military vehicles raided Al-Azza refugee camp in Bethlehem, southern West Bank.
Occupation Continues Raids in West Bank
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces continued raids across the West Bank, targeting Tulkarm and Jenin, destroying infrastructure and displacing residents.
Analysts to Al-Jazeera: Tel Aviv Explosions ‘May Be Fabricated’
Be the first to comment