Analysts to Al-Jazeera: Tel Aviv Explosions ‘May Be Fabricated’

Two analysts, Ihab Jabarin and Elias Hanna, told Al-Jazeera Arabic channel that the recent explosions in Tel Aviv could be fabricated to achieve Israeli objectives.

Two analysts have suggested that the explosions that struck three buses in the Bat Yam area south of Tel Aviv could be “fabricated and an attempt to mislead,” in light of internal tensions within Israel following the return of prisoners in coffins and accusations against the government of betraying them.

Israeli affairs writer Ihab Jabarin questioned the rapid Israeli conclusion that the explosions were of a nationalistic nature, wondering who would benefit from this on a day when all eyes were on Israel following the handover of its prisoners’ bodies.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera Arabic channel, Jabarin recalled ordinary bombing incidents in previous years, which were not claimed by any party, but what stood out at the time was their timing. Israel used these events when it was facing a political crisis and often used them as a pretext.

Jabarin speculated that Israel might exploit the explosions to reinforce its narrative and pursue its ambitions in the West Bank, along with its desire to achieve its goals in the war against Gaza and disarm the resistance.

The explosions might prompt Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, according to Jabarin, following successful pressure from the ruling right-wing coalition, which led to the resignation of Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi.

The Israeli affairs specialist spoke of a clear contempt for the situation, concluding that there is a “systematic exaggeration of Palestinian capabilities under the claim that they threaten the existence of the nuclear state.”

On Thursday evening, Israeli police reported explosions on three buses in the Bat Yam area south of Tel Aviv. They stated that “five explosive devices were planted south of Tel Aviv, some of which exploded,” adding that the bus explosions are suspected to be of a nationalistic motive.

Israeli media reported that initial investigations show the explosions were caused by explosive devices, with the police conducting searches and sweeps for suspects who may have planted the explosives on the buses.

Military expert Brigadier General Elias Hanna noted that the Israeli response to the explosions indicated a sense of panic, pointing out an Israeli intelligence failure in asking bus drivers to search for explosives.

He criticized the Israeli military’s display of a defused bomb and its focus on the Arabic writing on it, stating that this was illogical from a military standpoint.

Hanna did not rule out the possibility that the explosions were fabricated and a misleading attempt, given that there were no injuries or fatalities, in order to achieve future goals. He drew a parallel to the 1982 attempted assassination of the Israeli ambassador in London, which was blamed on Palestinians as a pretext for the invasion of Beirut.

Israeli newspaper Jerusalem Post quoted the Israeli police, saying, the attack seems to be ‘terrorist in nature’, as three explosive devices were found on three empty buses.

Channel 12 reported that two unexploded bombs were found at two other sites.

The Walla news site cited sources saying the explosive devices found south of Tel Aviv were intended to detonate simultaneously on Friday morning. Israeli army radio reported that the current security assessment indicates that the attempted bombing originated from the West Bank.

The Israeli military operation in the northern West Bank refugee camps has been ongoing for a month, during which dozens of Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed. The Israeli forces have also razed large areas of the Tulkarm, Nour Shams, and Jenin camps, demolished and burned hundreds of homes, and forced tens of thousands of Palestinians to flee.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated that he had “instructed the army to increase its activities to thwart terrorism in the Tulkarm refugee camp and all camps in the West Bank.”

The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that a senior official in the Prime Minister’s office said that Netanyahu views the explosions with grave concern, and the Prime Minister “will order a harsh offensive operation in the West Bank.”

(Al-Jazeera Arabic website – Translated and prepared by the Palestine Chronicle)