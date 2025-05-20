LIVE BLOG: Massacres throughout Gaza | Ansarallah Declares Haifa Ban – Day 591

At least 53 Palestinians have been injured in Israeli strikes across various areas of the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
Meanwhile, Yemen’s Ansarallah movement announced that the Haifa Port is now among its designated targets.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 53,486 and injured 121,398 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Gaza Health Ministry: 53 Killed In Strikes since Dawn
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 53 Palestinians have been injured in Israeli strikes on various areas of the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
A grieving Palestinian father collapses while bidding a final farewell to his wife and children, killed in an Israeli airstrike on Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 20, 2025
Israeli Forces Storm Shuafat Camp In Jerusalem
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces, accompanied by a military bulldozer, stormed the Shuafat camp in occupied Jerusalem in preparation for a demolition operation.
One Killed in Israeli Bombing of Al-Zaytoun Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli bombing on Al-Sikka Street in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.
Two Killed, Others Injured In Khan Yunis Strike
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli drone strike on the Al-Manara area, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
The moment an Israeli airstrike hit the tents of displaced Palestinians in Khan Yunis.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 20, 2025
Katz: Combat Engineering Soldier Killed In North Gaza Battle
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that he received with “deep sorrow” the news of the death of a combat engineering soldier who fell in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.
Elderly Palestinian Injured by Occupation Forces in Nablus
PRCS: The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that an elderly Palestinian man was injured by the bullets of occupation forces during a raid on the Al-Ein camp in Nablus in the West Bank.
Latest Field Developments In Gaza Strip
AL-JAZEERA: 12 people were killed in a bombing by warplanes of the Musa bin Nussair school, which shelters displaced people in the Al-Daraj neighborhood east of Gaza City, at dawn today.
Nine Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strike on Home in Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Nine Palestinians killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a home in the Jabaliya area, located in the northern Gaza Strip.
(50 Palestinians have been killed a result of Israeli shelling targeting Gaza City and the northern and central parts of the Gaza Strip since dawn today.)
43 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Attacks Since Dawn
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll from Israeli bombardments on Gaza City, as well as the northern and central parts of the Strip, has reached 43 since dawn today.
