LIVE BLOG: Massacres throughout Gaza | Ansarallah Declares Haifa Ban – Day 591

May 20, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: Social media, via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

At least 53 Palestinians have been injured in Israeli strikes across various areas of the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

 Meanwhile, Yemen’s Ansarallah movement announced that the Haifa Port is now among its designated targets.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 53,486 and injured 121,398 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Click here for the previous blogs.

Tue, May 20, 9:13 AM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Health Ministry: 53 Killed In Strikes since Dawn

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 53 Palestinians have been injured in Israeli strikes on various areas of the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

Tue, May 20, 9:13 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Forces Storm Shuafat Camp In Jerusalem

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces, accompanied by a military bulldozer, stormed the Shuafat camp in occupied Jerusalem in preparation for a demolition operation.

Tue, May 20, 9:13 AM (Palestine Time)

One Killed in Israeli Bombing of Al-Zaytoun Neighborhood

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli bombing on Al-Sikka Street in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Tue, May 20, 9:13 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed, Others Injured In Khan Yunis Strike

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others injured in an Israeli drone strike on the Al-Manara area, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

 

Tue, May 20, 9:13 AM (Palestine Time)

Katz: Combat Engineering Soldier Killed In North Gaza Battle

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that he received with “deep sorrow” the news of the death of a combat engineering soldier who fell in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Tue, May 20, 9:13 AM (Palestine Time)

Elderly Palestinian Injured by Occupation Forces in Nablus

PRCS: The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that an elderly Palestinian man was injured by the bullets of occupation forces during a raid on the Al-Ein camp in Nablus in the West Bank.

Tue, May 20, 9:13 AM (Palestine Time)

Latest Field Developments In Gaza Strip

AL-JAZEERA: 12 people were killed in a bombing by warplanes of the Musa bin Nussair school, which shelters displaced people in the Al-Daraj neighborhood east of Gaza City, at dawn today.

Tue, May 20, 6:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Nine Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strike on Home in Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Nine Palestinians killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted a home in the Jabaliya area, located in the northern Gaza Strip.

(50 Palestinians have been killed a result of Israeli shelling targeting Gaza City and the northern and central parts of the Gaza Strip since dawn today.)

Tue, May 20, 5:17 AM (Palestine Time)

43 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Attacks Since Dawn

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll from Israeli bombardments on Gaza City, as well as the northern and central parts of the Strip, has reached 43 since dawn today.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*