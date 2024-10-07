LIVE BLOG: One Year of Genocide | Massacres in Central Gaza | Rocket Barrages towards Israel – Day 367

On the first anniversary of October 7, Israeli occupation forces continued to carry out massacres in the Gaza Strip while the Resistance kept fighting back.
Rocket barrages were launched toward Israel from Lebanon, while the Al-Qassam Brigades announced it bombed the Sufa military site and enemy gatherings at the Rafah crossing.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 41,870 Palestinians have been killed, and 97,166 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
60% of Casualties are Victims
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 60 percent of casualties in Gaza are children.
More Rockets from Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: A barrage of rockets was fired from southern Lebanon towards Israeli targets in the Galilee.
HEZBOLLAH:
We bombed with a barrage of rockets a gathering of Israeli enemy vehicles and personnel behind the Jal al-Alam position.
We targeted the settlement of Kfar Vradim with a barrage of rockets.
Palestinian Boy Injured in Qalandiya
PRCS: A Palestinian boy was injured by the occupation forces’ bullets in the Qalandiya camp, north of occupied Jerusalem.
Hezbollah: US, Allies are Partners in Aggression
Washington, its allies and tools are partners of the occupation in its aggression and crimes against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples.
Raids, Shelling in Southern Lebanon
LEBANESE MEDIA: Two Israeli raids targeted the Rayhan area in southern Lebanon while Israeli artillery shelled the towns of Kfar Kila, Khiyam, Kfar Hamam, and the surroundings of Kfar Shuba in southern Lebanon
IRGC: We are Ready to Respond to Our Enemies
IRGC COMMANDER:
We will confront with all strength, firmness and decisiveness any evil moves by the Zionist enemy.
We assure the Iranian people that we are fully prepared to respond to the enemies and defend the country.
Palestinian Journalist Injured
AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian cameraman Ali al-Attar was injured by shrapnel in the head after the occupation forces bombed the tents of displaced people near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.
Israeli Media: Heavy Damage after Rocket Falls in Western Galilee
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A rocket fell in the Western Galilee and caused extensive damage to a number of properties.
New Poll: Majority of Israelis Want War to End
A new poll by the Israel Democracy Institute revealed that 53% of Israelis believe it is time to end the war in Gaza.
Hamas: October 7 was historic struggle
HAMAS: October 7th marks a historic turning point in our struggle, representing a natural response to zionist schemes aimed at erasing our national cause.
ALi Khamenei Tweets in Hebrew
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said in a tweet in Hebrew, “Operation Flood of Al-Aqsa set the Zionist entity back 70 years.”
Israeli Raid in Al-Bureij
PALESTINIAN MEDIA:
An Israeli airstrike targeted a house in Block 1 in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Two Palestinians were killed and others in an Israeli bombardment that targeted two houses in the Saftawi area and the Bureij camp in the Gaza Strip.
Sirens Sound in Galilee
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Sirens sounded in Karmiel and several towns in the Galilee, northern Israel, after rocket launches were detected.
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO:
15 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee in the last missile batch.
Al-Qassam Bombs Sofa Military Site
AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We bombed the Sofa military site and the Israeli enemy’s gatherings at the Rafah land crossing.
Seven Injured in Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): Israeli shelling targeted homes west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, injuring 7 people.
