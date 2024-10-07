LIVE BLOG: One Year of Genocide | Massacres in Central Gaza | Rocket Barrages towards Israel – Day 367

On the first anniversary of the war, massive protests were held all over the world in solidarity with the Palestinian people. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

On the first anniversary of October 7, Israeli occupation forces continued to carry out massacres in the Gaza Strip while the Resistance kept fighting back.

Rocket barrages were launched toward Israel from Lebanon, while the Al-Qassam Brigades announced it bombed the Sufa military site and enemy gatherings at the Rafah crossing.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 41,870 Palestinians have been killed, and 97,166 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Mon, Oct 7, 10:57 AM (Palestine Time)

60% of Casualties are Victims

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 60 percent of casualties in Gaza are children.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1843198848820527485

Mon, Oct 7, 10:57 AM (Palestine Time)

More Rockets from Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: A barrage of rockets was fired from southern Lebanon towards Israeli targets in the Galilee.

HEZBOLLAH:

We bombed with a barrage of rockets a gathering of Israeli enemy vehicles and personnel behind the Jal al-Alam position.

We targeted the settlement of Kfar Vradim with a barrage of rockets.

Mon, Oct 7, 10:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Boy Injured in Qalandiya

PRCS:  A Palestinian boy was injured by the occupation forces’ bullets in the Qalandiya camp, north of occupied Jerusalem.

Mon, Oct 7, 10:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah: US, Allies are Partners in Aggression

Washington, its allies and tools are partners of the occupation in its aggression and crimes against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples.

Mon, Oct 7, 10:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Raids, Shelling in Southern Lebanon

LEBANESE MEDIA: Two Israeli raids targeted the Rayhan area in southern Lebanon while Israeli artillery shelled the towns of Kfar Kila, Khiyam, Kfar Hamam, and the surroundings of Kfar Shuba in southern Lebanon

Mon, Oct 7, 10:57 AM (Palestine Time)

IRGC: We are Ready to Respond to Our Enemies

IRGC COMMANDER:

We will confront with all strength, firmness and decisiveness any evil moves by the Zionist enemy.

We assure the Iranian people that we are fully prepared to respond to the enemies and defend the country.

Mon, Oct 7, 10:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Journalist Injured

AL-JAZEERA: Palestinian cameraman Ali al-Attar was injured by shrapnel in the head after the occupation forces bombed the tents of displaced people near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Mon, Oct 7, 10:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Media: Heavy Damage after Rocket Falls in Western Galilee

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A rocket fell in the Western Galilee and caused extensive damage to a number of properties.

Mon, Oct 7, 10:57 AM (Palestine Time)

New Poll: Majority of Israelis Want War to End

A new poll by the Israel Democracy Institute revealed that 53% of Israelis believe it is time to end the war in Gaza.

Mon, Oct 7, 10:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Hamas: October 7 was historic struggle

HAMAS: October 7th marks a historic turning point in our struggle, representing a natural response to zionist schemes aimed at erasing our national cause.

Mon, Oct 7, 10:57 AM (Palestine Time)

ALi Khamenei Tweets in Hebrew

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said in a tweet in Hebrew, “Operation Flood of Al-Aqsa set the Zionist entity back 70 years.”

Mon, Oct 7, 10:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid in Al-Bureij

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:

An Israeli airstrike targeted a house in Block 1 in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Two Palestinians were killed and others in an Israeli bombardment that targeted two houses in the Saftawi area and the Bureij camp in the Gaza Strip.

Mon, Oct 7, 10:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Galilee

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Sirens sounded in Karmiel and several towns in the Galilee, northern Israel, after rocket launches were detected.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO:

15 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee in the last missile batch.

Mon, Oct 7, 10:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam Bombs Sofa Military Site

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We bombed the Sofa military site and the Israeli enemy’s gatherings at the Rafah land crossing.

Mon, Oct 7, 10:57 AM (Palestine Time)

Seven Injured in Nuseirat

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): Israeli shelling targeted homes west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, injuring 7 people.

