Sniped in Jabaliya – Resistance Roundup – Day 366

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The moment an Israeli soldier raised his head from beneath the wreckage and the mass destruction created by the Israeli army in the Jabaliya refugee camp, in northern Gaza, the moment a sniper bullet was fired.

What followed was a scene of smoke, followed by the shouts of ‘God is great’.

This was the latest video shared by the Al-Quds Brigades in a sniping operation that was carried out jointly with the AL-Qassam Brigades.

The Israeli army is renewing its attacks on northern Gaza, this time with the massive push of expelling the remaining Palestinian population in the northern Strip to the south.

Thousands of flyers were thrown all over the northern region by Israeli military planes, calling on the people to leave, and warning them of dire consequences.

Those dire consequences have already begun, with hundreds killed and wounded in new massacres targeting schools and other displacement centers in the area.

But per the latest statements from the Resistance, it seems that the efforts to push back the Israeli invasion remain as strong as determined as before.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“The fighters of Al-Qassam are waging fierce battles with the zionist enemy forces in the areas of incursion in the northern Gaza Strip.

“In a complex operation, Al-Qassam fighters managed to detonate a highly explosive device against a zionist Merkava 4 tank surrounded by a number of soldiers, and target the evacuation group with an anti-personnel shell while it was trying to transport the dead and wounded soldiers near Sultan Studio east of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters managed to snipe a zionist soldier on Al-Banat Street east of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to blow up a house that was previously booby-trapped against a zionist force of 10 soldiers, killing and wounding them in the Turkish Hawuz area, west of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

“We congratulate the qualitative Bir Al-Sabi’ operation carried out by one of our heroes from the occupied interior. Our confidence in the patriotism of our people in 1948-occupied Palestine is firm and has not wavered. We are certain that the youth of the interior are capable of devising the means to inflict pain on the occupier and support their people in the afflicted Gaza in every possible way.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets a zionist Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 shell west of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip.”

The Al-Quds Brigades published scenes of the sniping of an Israeli soldier in the Jabaliya camp, in northern Gaza. The operation was carried out in cooperation with the Al-Qassam Brigades. pic.twitter.com/Wgq0UtqQnx — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 6, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“The fighters of Saryaa Al-Quds, in cooperation with the fighters of the Al-Qassam Brigades, sniped a zionist soldier on Al-Banat Street east of the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

“We targeted with two TBG shells a command and control room of the zionist enemy army that had infiltrated into Al-Haddad Street, Block 2 – in Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip.

“We bombed Asqalan and the settlements of the Gaza envelope with a rocket barrage.

“Our fighters, in cooperation with Al-Qassam fighters, managed to snipe a zionist soldier during the enemy’s incursion into the Rabaa Cafeteria in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

“We targeted, in cooperation with the Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades, a zionist Namer armored vehicle with an anti-armor shell when it penetrated the vicinity of the Jabalia Services Club in the northern Gaza Strip.”

Hezbollah

“When a force of Israeli enemy soldiers attempted to infiltrate towards Khallet Shoeib in Blida, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted them at 12:10 on Sunday, 6-10-2024 with artillery shells, forcing them to retreat and inflicting confirmed casualties.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:30 AM on Sunday, 6-10-2024 targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of Manara with a rocket barrage, hitting it precisely.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:35 AM on Sunday, 6-10-2024 targeted gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of Manara and its vicinity with a large rocket barrage, hitting them precisely.

“While the Israeli enemy forces were trying to evacuate the wounded and dead soldiers in the Manara settlement, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:45 AM on Sunday 6-10-2024, targeted them with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:55 PM on Sunday 6-10-2024, targeted gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of Shlomi with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:00 PM on Sunday 6-10-2024, targeted gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Margaliot settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:35 PM on Sunday 6-10-2024, targeted the Hadab Yarine site with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

HEZBOLLAH: The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the settlement of Karmiel with a rocket barrage. pic.twitter.com/LYiHAyrrta — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 6, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:00 PM on Sunday 6-10-2024, targeted gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers in Khallet Shoeib, east of the town of Blida, with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 03:40 PM on Sunday 6-10-2024, targeted gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers in in the settlement of Baram with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:45 PM on Sunday 6-10-2024, launched an aerial attack with a swarm of attack drones on the 7200 maintenance and rehabilitation base south of the city of Haifa, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday 6-10-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on Base (7200) south of the city of Haifa, targeting the explosives factory there and hitting their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday 6-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in the Maalot-Tarshiha settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the occupied city of Safad at 07:00 pm on Sunday 6-10-2024 with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed gatherings of enemy forces in the settlement of Kfar Giladi with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the settlement of Karmiel with a rocket barrage.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)