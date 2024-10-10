West Bank Violence – Jewish Settlers Carry out Attacks against Palestinian Properties, Mosque

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Illegal settlers blocked late Wednesday an agricultural road with earth mounds in the town of Qusra, south of Nablus.

Illegal Jewish settlers carried out their violent attacks on Wednesday often under the protection of the Israeli occupation army against Palestinians and their properties in various parts of the occupied West Bank.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that illegal settlers blocked late Wednesday an agricultural road with earth mounds in the town of Qusra, south of Nablus.

Hani Adel, the head of the Qusra Municipal Council, was quoted by WAFA as saying that the illegal Jewish settlers “closed an agricultural road last night with earth mounds leading to olive groves in the eastern part of the town,” stressing that this will have important consequences on the olive harvesting season.

In Beit Furik, east of Nablus, illegal Jewish settlers stormed a mosque near the town, WAFA said.

Palestinian youth confront Israeli occupation forces during their raid on Beit Furik, east of Nablus. pic.twitter.com/BfTKqqzwYE — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 6, 2024

“Illegal settlers attacked the only mosque in the small village of Khirbet Tana, smashing solar panels and furniture inside, wreaking havoc,” WAFA added, stressing that the village is “repeatedly subjected to such assaults.”

In parallel, in the town of Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah, Jewish illegal settlers attacked Wednesday evening a Palestinian man and took hold of his car, according to security sources quoted by WAFA.

The same sources indicated that the illegal settlers “set up a roadblock on the outskirts of the town, assaulted a villager of Burqa who was driving nearby and seized his vehicle.”

In the nearby Bethlehem, illegal Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian houses in the Khalayel al-Louz, southeast of the city in the occupied West Bank.

Jewish settler groups in the Israeli-occupied West Bank are using former army officers to train the illegal squatters in combat and guerrilla warfare tactics. All settlers are trained, men, women, and even kids. They're like the bad guys in The Purge. pic.twitter.com/08G84LEEdy — Sharmine Narwani (@snarwani) October 10, 2024

Israeli wall and settler-colonialism specialist, Hassan Breijah, told WAFA that several illegal settlers under the protection of the Israeli army “attacked houses belonging to the Abu Kamel family, simultaneously while firing barrages of gunfire as well as teargas and concussion bombs.”

The Israeli occupation army took part in chasing Palestinians and their vehicles in the area.

Illegal Settler Violence

Illegal Jewish settlers have intensified their attacks in various parts of the occupied West Bank since the start of the genocide on the Gaza Strip in 2023.

The illegal settlers’ violence has been widely condemned by various United Nations agencies and international organizations and a number of Western countries including the United States and Canada have sanctioned a number of settlers and settlers’ organizations.

The violence of illegal settlers includes but is not limited to attacks and killing of Palestinian civilians and farmers, setting lands and properties on fire irrespective of the presence of Palestinians, desecrating holy places, and uprooting crops and olive trees.

More than 700,000 Jewish illegal settlers live in settlements across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC)