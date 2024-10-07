‘Breaking the Rules’ – Abu Obeida’s Message on the First Anniversary of Al-Aqsa Flood

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, delivered a speech on Monday, on the first anniversary of the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ Operation and the subsequent genocidal war on Gaza.

In his speech, Abu Obeida addressed several key themes, reiterating that the Palestinian people are committed to the struggle for liberation.

He also praised the support fronts in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq, which showed real solidarity with the Palestinian people.

‘Unwavering Resilience’

“A year has passed since the most professional and successful commando operation in modern times shook the zionist enemy and changed the face of the region, “ Abu Obeida stated.

He emphasized that this operation came in response to Israel’s expansion of “settlements, Judaization, aggression against prisoners, violation of all taboos, and the complete siege imposed on Gaza”.

The Palestinian people, according to Abu Obeida, have shown “legendary steadfastness despite those close to us letting us down and the cowardice and collusion of regimes.”

“Despite the brutality of the enemy and the forces of oppression and crime behind them, headed by the American administration and some Western governments, we salute our great people, the support, backer and advocate whose sacrifices will not be in vain,” he vowed.

"This land grows resistance fighters as it grows olive trees, & it bequeaths pride to generations, one after another" – Abu Obeida. pic.twitter.com/80WEvO7edS — Ihcen 🔻 (@ihcentoo) October 7, 2024

“We have exhausted this defeated army in Gaza over the course of a whole year after its humiliating defeat on October 7, and we have deprived it of a large percentage of its capabilities on the ground, and we have killed its alleged elite forces by the hundreds,” Abu Obeida also said.

“The drones and missiles of Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq are flying in the skies of occupied Palestine, striking important sites and targets of the enemy, draining its security and defensive capabilities, disrupting its balance, and inflicting heavy economic and military losses on it.”

Directly addressing Hezbollah, he said, “we are confident in your steadfastness and courage in inflicting heavy and painful losses on the zionist enemy forces, as the martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah promised in his usual stances. We are betting on your bravery and strength in the battle.”

Abu Obeida called on scholars to raise awareness of the critical dangers facing the Palestinian people and the Islamic and Christian holy sites, urging them to emphasize the religious duty of jihad against the nation’s enemy.

He also advocated for launching a massive Arab, Islamic, and international campaign in support of the Palestinian cause.

A Message to Captives’ Families

Regarding the Israeli soldiers held captive by the Resistance, Abu Obeida reaffirmed that since the beginning, they Resistance has prioritized the safety of the prisoners.

“If that was in line with Netanyahu’s ambitions and interests, the deal would have been done. We were keen from the first day to protect the prisoners and preserve their lives,” he stated.

Assassinations

Touching on the topic of assassinations, Abu Obeida said Israel’s sense of victory would be short-lived.

“When were assassinations the end of the road for liberation and resistance movements?” he wondered.

“The history of our Palestinian and Arab revolutions is full of examples that prove otherwise. Its joy will turn to regret.”

“If assassinations were a victory, the resistance would have ended with the assassination of Sheikh Izz al-Din al-Qassam 90 years ago. However, the resistance continued and grew stronger,” he added.

He stressed that the martyrdom of leaders such as Ismail Haniyeh and Hassan Nasrallah is “the greatest evidence of the enemy’s arrogance.”

On Arab, Iranian Solidarity

Abu Obeida also discussed the support fronts in Arab countries and Iran.

On Iran, he said,

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is clashing with the zionist enemy, and has directed the True Promise strikes 1 and 2 at it, and dozens of ballistic missiles are raining down on the enemy’s bases in a historical precedent, breaking the rules that the enemy has long established with the peoples and countries of the region, that they are far from punishment and exempt from accountability for their crimes.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)