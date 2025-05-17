LIVE BLOG: Israel Strikes Gaza from North to South, Launches New Attacks on Yemen – Day 589

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: social media, via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli forces carried out a series of airstrikes from Beit Lahia to Khan Yunis, killing and injuring several Palestinians, including women and children.

Meanwhile, Yemeni media reported that Israeli strikes on the Hodeidah area killed and wounded at least 12 civilians.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 53,119 and injured 120,214 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Sat, May 17, 12:23 PM (Palestine Time)

Iraqi President Rejects Attempts To Displace Gaza Residents

AL-JAZEERA: Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, during the 34th Arab Summit in Baghdad, affirmed his country’s position rejecting all attempts to displace Gaza residents under any circumstances or pretext.

Sat, May 17, 12:23 PM (Palestine Time)

Intense Israeli Raids On North Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army launched a series of intense raids on the northern Gaza Strip.

Sat, May 17, 12:23 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Death Toll Rises

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 21 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids on several areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

Sat, May 17, 12:23 PM (Palestine Time)

One Killed in Israeli Drone Strike in South Lebanon

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: One person was killed in an Israeli drone targeting a car in the vicinity of the town of Zrariyah in the south of the country.

Sat, May 17, 12:23 PM (Palestine Time)

One Killed By Israeli Drone in Al-Zaytoun

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed in a bombing by an Israeli drone on the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in southern Gaza City.

Sat, May 17, 12:23 PM (Palestine Time)

Injured in Strike on House In Al-Shejaiya

AL-JAZEERA: Several people were injured in an Israeli bombing targeting a residential house in the Al-Shujaiya neighborhood in Gaza City.

Sat, May 17, 12:23 PM (Palestine Time)

UN Accuses Israel of Ethnic Cleansing, EU Countries Demand Action

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs have called for the urgent entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, warning that the situation has become “desperate”.

Meanwhile, seven European nations have demanded that Israel lift its blockade on the Strip and end its ongoing genocide against the Palestinian population.

Sat, May 17, 11:23 AM (Palestine Time)

12 Killed or Injured In Israeli Attack on Hodeidah

YEMENI MEDIA: The number of victims of the Israeli aggression on Hodeidah has risen to 12, including killed and wounded.

Sat, May 17, 11:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Protests Held Outside Israeli President's House

ISRAELI MEDIA: Protest vigils were held opposite the Israeli President’s house and the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, demanding an exchange deal.

Sat, May 17, 11:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Vehicles Infiltrate South Deir Al-Balah

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli vehicles infiltrated into the areas of Abu al-Ajeen and Al-Jaafrawi southeast of Deir al-Balah.

Sat, May 17, 11:23 AM (Palestine Time)

13 Killed In Gaza since Dawn Today

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 13 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids on several areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

Sat, May 17, 11:23 AM (Palestine Time)

One Killed In Israeli Strike On Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli bombing on the town of Al-Fukhari, east of Khan Yunis city.

Sat, May 17, 12:23 PM (Palestine Time)

Over 120 Killed since Friday as Israel Begins ‘Gideon’s Chariots’ Operation

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: At least 120 Palestinians have been killed and over 200 others wounded in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since dawn on Friday, as the Israeli military began expanding its operations early Saturday.

Sat, May 17, 11:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Vehicles Fire Heavily West Of Beit Lahia

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation vehicles are firing heavily west of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sat, May 17, 11:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Bombing Hits Deir Al-Balah

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli bombing targeted southeast of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Sat, May 17, 11:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Artillery Shelling Hits Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the northern areas of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sat, May 17, 7:26 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed and Four Wounded in Israeli Drone Strike on Ma'an

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and four others were injured in a strike carried out by Israeli drones on the Ma’an area, east of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sat, May 17, 7:10 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Artillery Shelling on Rafah

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the northern areas of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

