GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel is Burning | New Massacres in Gaza City, Bureij | Ben-Gvir: We Will Topple Government – Day 242

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The failure of missile interception from Lebanon has led to several fires while the Safed Hospital said it received 16 people injured in the Kiryat Shmona fires, including seven soldiers. According to medical sources in Gaza, at least five Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids on various areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today. Israeli far-right Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stated that his party would topple the government if Netanyahu agreed to a bad deal. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,550 Palestinians have been killed, and 82,959 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Tuesday, June 4, 6:00 pm (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the eastern areas of the Maghazi and Bureij camps in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted an Israeli force of 15 soldiers, in a controlled ambush inside a house, south of the Al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted with missiles a deployment of Israeli soldiers in Horsh Matawa. 📹 According to Israeli media, an Israeli military site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms was directly hit by the resistance. pic.twitter.com/CzdNcZx0AY — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 4, 2024

YAIR LAPID: There is a large and clear majority in the government, the Knesset, and the public that supports the deal.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted with missiles a deployment of Israeli soldiers in Horsh Matawa.

Tuesday, June 4, 5:30 pm (GMT +2)

HAMAS OFFICIAL ABU ZUHRI: Hamas leader Sami Abu Zuhri criticized calls from Washington and the West for the movement to accept the ceasefire proposal put forward by US President Joe Biden, saying that these calls consider Hamas to be the one obstructing reaching an agreement.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announces an attack on Hezbollah’s military infrastructure in Aita al-Shaab and al-Adisa in southern Lebanon.

ISRAELI ARMY: 17 soldiers were injured during the past 24 hours.

AL-JAZEERA: sirens were sounding in the town of Ras Naqoura, near the border with Lebanon.

BENNETT: Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the deal should be to allow Hamas leaders to leave Gaza in exchange for the release of the hostages, according to his description.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: WE targeted a military excavator and two Israeli Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the Yabna camp in Rafah.

Tuesday, June 4, 4:00 pm (GMT +2)

HAMAS: Hamas called on the United Nations to include the occupation on the list of “criminal entities” against children on the International Day of Child Victims.

QATARI FM: We received an Israeli proposal that reflects the principles stated by President Joe Biden, and we in turn conveyed them to the Hamas movement. The paper now includes positions of both sides closer than before.

We are doing our best to finalize an agreement.

AL-JAZEERA: Israel launched a raid on the town of Al-Adisa in southern Lebanon.

Tuesday, June 4, 3:00 pm (GMT +2)

BIDEN: Netanyahu is under tremendous pressure regarding the hostages so he is willing to do anything to get them back. My biggest disagreement with Netanyahu concerns what will happen after the war in Gaza. Hamas is responsible for not implementing the deal and it can end this matter tomorrow.

It is uncertain whether Israel committed war crimes in the Gaza Strip. We do not recognize the International Criminal Court.

HEZBOLLAH: We are ready for war and we promise Israel devastation, displacement and destruction.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army launched a raid on the town of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.

KAN: The war council will meet tonight “to discuss the escalation on the Lebanese front at the request of Gantz’s party.” HEZBOLLAH: We are ready for war and we promise Israel devastation, displacement and destruction. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/kcOpkESi9G pic.twitter.com/6CwWMCWYUT — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 4, 2024

AL-QUDS BRIGADES:

We bombed the enemy’s headquarters in the Netzarim axis. We targeted with missiles 107 enemy forces and vehicles stationed in the vicinity of Tal Zorob, southwest of the city of Rafah.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three people were killed and injured as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

HEZBOLLAH: We attacked an Israeli barracks in the occupied Golan.

KAN: The war council will meet tonight “to discuss the escalation on the Lebanese front at the request of Gantz’s party.”

Tuesday, June 4, 1:30 pm (GMT +2)

IRANIAN FM: -Iran will remain alongside the resistance to confront the occupation of the Zionist entity.

BEN-GVIR: Hezbollah strongholds must be burned and annihilated.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two people were injured by an Israeli drone north of Rafah.

AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed and injured in an Israeli bombing in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli bombardment with incendiary shells targeted the vicinity of the town of Kfar Shuba in southern Lebanon.

LEBANESE MEDIA: Three people were injured in an Israeli raid on a car in the vicinity of the town of Yahmar in the western Lebanese Bekaa.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 36,550 Palestinians have been killed, and 82,959 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 36,550 Palestinians have been killed, and 82,959 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/kcOpkESi9G pic.twitter.com/5sChrLikcC — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 4, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Arab Al-Aramsha and its environs on suspicion of infiltration from Lebanon.

ISRAELI ARMY: Israeli air defenses intercepted a march over the sea off the shores of Nahariya, launched from Lebanon.

LEBANESE MEDIA: The Israeli army carried out a raid by Israeli march on a car in the vicinity of the town of Yahmar in western Bekaa, eastern Lebanon.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: A soldier was moderately injured by shrapnel from a failed missile interception near Safed.

Tuesday, June 4, 12:00 pm (GMT +2)

CHANNEL 13: Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that he would give his full support to any deal that would lead to the release of “detainees” in the Gaza Strip.

CHANNEL 12: Fires destroyed thousands of dunams in the Upper Galilee.

UNRWA: People in Gaza do not have enough water.

Tuesday, June 4, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

VOLKER TURK: The blood of West Bank residents is being brutally shed.

MEDICAL SOURCES IN GAZA: 15 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli raids on various areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

Today, an Israeli force murdered Adam Farraj while he was preparing to attend his sister's wedding in the West Bank city of Nablus. pic.twitter.com/15xgiWTQyx — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 3, 2024

PALESTINIAN EDUCATION MINISTRY: More than 15,000 children have been martyred since the start of the aggression on Gaza, most of them school students.

CHANNEL 12: The failure of a missile interception in the sky of Safed led to a fire in the area.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The army intercepted two drones in the skies of the Upper Galilee launched from southern Lebanon.

KAN: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is holding talks with members of the Likud Party in the Knesset who are opposed to concluding a deal with Hamas.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Ramim barracks with artillery shells.

TOR WENNESLAND: We need urgent action to alleviate the suffering in Gaza.

Tuesday, June 4, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Firefighting planes fight a fire that broke out near Safed in the Upper Galilee.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least 7 Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli bombing of a group of citizens and a car at the door of a shelter center north of Deir al-Balah, noting that there were children among the injured.

SAFED HOSPITAL: Safed Hospital said that it received 16 people injured in the Kiryat Shmona fires, including 7 soldiers.

SAFED HOSPITAL: Safed Hospital said that it received 16 people injured in the Kiryat Shmona fires, including 7 soldiers. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/kcOpkESi9G pic.twitter.com/DrF7bGmQPG — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 4, 2024

AL-JAZEERA:

Sirens sounded in Israeli towns in the eastern sector of the border with Lebanon. Sirens sounded several times in Kiryat Shmona and Israeli towns in the Upper Galilee. Israeli occupation forces carried out missile interceptions in the skies of the Upper Galilee following suspected infiltration of a march from southern Lebanon.

Tuesday, June 4, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

SMOTRICH: We will not stop until all the kidnapped people are returned.

LAPID: Kidnapped people are dying in Gaza and we need to conclude a deal to return them.

AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were injured following gunfire from an Israeli march in the Mirage area, north of the city of Rafah.

Tuesday, June 4, 07:00 am (GMT +2)

BEN-GVIR (to Israeli Radio): We will topple the government if Netanyahu agrees to a bad deal.

UN OFFICIAL: There are no longer functioning hospitals in Rafah.

Tuesday, June 4, 62:00 am (GMT +2)

PRAMILA JAYAPAL: President of the Progressive Caucus in Congress, Pramila Jayapal, considered that the ceasefire proposal proposed by US President Joe Biden constitutes a “path to peace”.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: More than 3,500 children in the Gaza Strip are at risk of death due to policies of starvation, preventing aid, denying vaccinations, and preventing the entry of humanitarian aid for the fourth week in a row, amid international silence.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: More than 3,500 children in the Gaza Strip are at risk of death due to policies of starvation, preventing aid, denying vaccinations, and preventing the entry of humanitarian aid for the fourth week in a row, amid international silence. FOLLOW OUR… pic.twitter.com/DbKe0ZdTwH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 4, 2024

Tuesday, June 4, 05:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of three Palestinians were recovered following an Israeli raid east of Gaza City.

US STATE DEPARTMENT: In a call with his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed a ceasefire proposal in Gaza.

Tuesday, June 4, 04:00 am (GMT +2)

FATHER OF ISRAELI CAPTIVE COHEN: The government’s refusal to the ceasefire is the killing of the kidnapped.

Tuesday, June 4, 02:00 am (GMT +2)

US AMBASSADOR TO UN: The United States said it wants the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution supporting the proposal to end the fighting in Gaza through a ceasefire agreement and the release of detainees.

ISRAELI ARMY: The number of reserve forces and engineering tools has been increased in an effort to control the fires. Six reserve soldiers were injured due to smoke inhalation during the fires.

Tuesday, June 4, 01:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and others were injured as a result of an Israeli raid that targeted a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians, including two children, were killed after the occupation forces targeted an apartment in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed and others were injured as a result of an Israeli raid that targeted a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians, including two children, were killed after the occupation forces… pic.twitter.com/Pw976sQYxB — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 4, 2024

POLITICO (quoting US official): The general feeling within President Joe Biden’s administration is that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking political survival.

Tuesday, June 4, 00:45 am (GMT +2)

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Six Israelis were injured during efforts to combat the massive fires that destroyed several homes in Kiryat Shmona.

BEN-GVIR: Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir said that the fires in northern Israel are evidence of bankruptcy and the continuation of the containment policy, adding, “It is time for Lebanon to burn.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)