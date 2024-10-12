15 Israeli Soldiers, Tanks and Personnel Carriers – Resistance Roundup – Day 372

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Since Israel renewed its attacks on the Jabaliya refugee camp, a week ago, Palestinian Resistance, especially in northern Gaza, began escalating their attacks as well.

The latest such operation took place west of the Jabaliya camp today where the Resistance targeted 15 Israeli soldiers using a ‘Thaqib’ barrel bomb.

In a statement communicated through their Telegram channel, Al-Qassam Brigades said that its fighters detonated a highly explosive device aimed at a “Zionist infantry of 15 soldiers who were trying to storm a house, killing and wounding its members” near the Itisalat Junction, west of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam also published a video showing the detonation of a booby-trapped tunnel shaft against an Israeli engineering force in the Rayyan area, east of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades also reported that they had successfully targeted several Israeli tanks and personnel carriers in various parts of the Gaza Strip.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“After returning from the front lines, our fighters confirmed targeting two Merkava tanks and a military bulldozer of type D9 with Yassin 105 shells in the Al-Jeniena neighborhood east of Rafah city in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. Our fighters also observed helicopter evacuation operations.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a zionist Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 shell in the Tawam area, north of Gaza City.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets a zionist troop carrier with a Yassin 105 shell near Al-Khazindar station, northwest of Gaza City.

“Qassam fighters managed to detonate a highly explosive device at a zionist infantry force of 15 zionist soldiers while they were trying to storm a house, killing and wounding its members near the communications junction west of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Watch: Detonating a rigged tunnel opening against a zionist engineering force in the Al-Rayyan area east of the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Faluja cemetery, in the center of Jabalia Camp, northern Gaza Strip.”

In this just-released video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen detonating a rigged tunnel opening against an Israeli engineering force in the Al-Rayyan area east of the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/CqfniwsTNi — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 12, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades

“We blew up a zionist military vehicle that penetrated Al-Saftawi area in the northern Gaza Strip, by detonating a highly explosive Thaqib-piercing barrel explosive device.

“We destroyed a zionist troop carrier penetrating the Al-Tawam junction, west of the northern Gaza Strip, by detonating a Thaqib device that we had planted in advance.

“We bombed the city of Asqalan and the settlements of the Gaza envelope with a rocket barrage.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 01:00 AM on Saturday 12-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Jardah site with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 01:30 AM on Saturday 12-10-2024, bombed the “Soma” base in the occupied Syrian Golan with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 2:10 AM on Saturday 12-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers at the Zarit barracks with a missile barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 3:45 AM on Saturday 12-10-2024, targeted an enemy position in Mi’ilya with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 3:50 AM on Saturday 12-10-2024, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted it with a guided missile, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 4:15 AM on Saturday 12-10-2024, targeted a zionist infantry force in Khirbet Zarit with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 06:00 AM on Saturday, 12-10-2024, targeted the 7200 Base south of Haifa with a barrage of qualitative missiles, targeting the explosives materials factory. The Islamic Resistance will remain ready to defend its country and its proud, oppressed people.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:00 AM on Saturday, 12-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers on the outskirts of Blida with a barrage of rockets.

“Repeated attempts by Israeli forces to retrieve their casualties were thwarted by Hezbollah fighters, who forced them to withdraw each time,” Hezbollah stated.https://t.co/jbopjZkQBV pic.twitter.com/932bx9Jokx — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 12, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:30 AM on Saturday, 12-10-2024, bombed the occupied city of Tabariyya with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:20 PM on Saturday, 12-10-2024, bombed a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of Metulla with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:20 PM on Saturday, 12-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in the Kfar Yuval settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:20 PM on Saturday, 12-10-2024, bombed the communications base in Keren Naftali with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in the Khirbet Nafha settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted gatherings of enemy soldiers in the Manara settlement with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on Ein Margaliot and hit their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the air defense base in Kiryat Eliezer west of Haifa and hit their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Misgav Am with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombarded the Zevulun Military Industries Base with a barrage of rockets.

HEZBOLLAH: We attacked the Kiryat Elazar air defense base, west of Haifa, with a squadron of attack drones on Friday afternoon, hitting the targets "accurately." pic.twitter.com/SA47vSsr4K — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 12, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Maale Golani barracks with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 7:30 PM on Saturday, 12-10-2024, targeted the Houma base in the occupied Syrian Golan with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the settlement of “Kfar Giladi” with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Friday 11-10-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Friday 11-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy forces in Keren Naftali with a rocket barrage.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)