Tunnel Ambush in Beit Lahia – Resistance Roundup – Day 373

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli media reported on more than a “difficult security incident” in Gaza, without providing any additional information, due to the Israeli military censorship.

Though Hezbollah has controlled the rhythm of Resistance operations against Israel today, carrying out an estimated 35 attacks, the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza continued to activate all fighting units, especially in northern Gaza.

In Beit Lahia, Al-Qassam Brigades said that “our fighters managed to blow up a tunnel shaft in a Zionist infantry force, killing and wounding them”.

In a separate statement, the group said that it targeted “a house where dozens of occupation soldiers were holed up with a TBG shell, killing and wounding them east of Jabaliya camp”.

The Al-Qassam Brigades published a video reportedly showing its fighters targeting an Israeli reconnaissance patrol with an Al-Zouari suicide drone east of Khan Younis in the southern Strip. pic.twitter.com/Ys9554k3BC — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 13, 2024

The news about Israeli military casualties in Gaza was sidelined by the major operation carried out by Hezbollah, targeting the Binyamina military base. Click here for more information.

Worth noting is that Beit Lahia and other areas in northern Gaza, where resistance operations continue to take place, were declared to be conquered regions by the Israeli military earlier in the war. However, the Resistance continues to remain active, escalating its attacks without showing any signs of weakness or defeat.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“WATCH: Targeting an enemy reconnaissance patrol with an Al-Zouari suicide drone east of Khan Younis in the southern Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets a zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Jeneina neighborhood east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Our fighters managed to blow up a tunnel shaft in a Zionist infantry force, killing and wounding them north of Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a zionist troop carrier with a tandem shell north of Beit Lahia city in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters managed to target a house where dozens of occupation soldiers were holed up with a TBG shell, killing and wounding them east of Jabaliya camp, northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets two zionist tanks with two anti-armor explosives and a tandem shell near Umm Al-Mu’minin Aisha Mosque in Jabaliya camp, northern Gaza Strip.”

🚨 Stretchers are prepared amidst chaos at the Golani Brigade base in Binyamina, to transport the high number of Israeli soldiers who were wounded after a drone struck the base. pic.twitter.com/82reamrvkt — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 13, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We destroyed a zionist troop carrier, by detonating a pre-planted Thaqib explosive, which penetrated the intersection of Al-Raed Street with Al-Bahr Street, west of the northern Gaza Strip.

“After returning from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed the targeting of two zionist military vehicles with two Thaqib explosive devices while they were infiltrating the Triangle area on Al-Sikka Street, southeast of the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

“We were able to down a zionist quadcopter drone while it was carrying out intelligence missions on Wadi Al-Arayes Street in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood east of Gaza City.

“We targeted a zionist Merkava tank with a tandem shell in the Al-Qasasib area, surrounding the Aisha Mosque in the middle of the Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 01:45 AM on Sunday morning 13-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in the Manara settlement with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Ramia site with guided missiles, killing and wounding them.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted an armored vehicle in the vicinity of the Ramia site with a guided missile, hitting it directly and leaving its crew killed and wounded.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in the Tal Shaar site with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance detonated an explosive device targeting a force of Israeli enemy soldiers and clashed with them as they attempted to infiltrate the town of Ramia, leaving its members killed and wounded. The clashes are still ongoing at this moment, utilizing medium weapons and machine guns.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance detonated an explosive device targeting a force of Israeli enemy soldiers and clashed with them as they attempted to infiltrate the Tal Al-Medwar area in the town of Ramia, leaving its members killed and wounded. The clashes are still ongoing at this moment, utilizing medium weapons and machine guns.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters at 05:45 on Sunday morning, 13-10-2024, targeted the Zarit barracks with rockets and a Burkan rocket, hitting it directly.

Hezbollah Claims Responsibility HEZBOLLAH: We carried out on the evening of Sunday 13-10-2024, the operation of launching a squadron of attack drones on a training camp for the Golani Brigade in Binyamina, south of Haifa. pic.twitter.com/iGDaUpSWO1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 13, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 06:00 am on Sunday 13-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in Khallet Warda with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 06:00 am on Sunday 13-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Shoumera settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Zebdine barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the town of Maroun al-Ras with artillery shells.

“The Islamic resistance carried out a precision rocket barrage on the Tira Carmel base in southern Haifa.

“During an attempted infiltration by Israeli infantry forces on the Kanaan Heights in the town of Blida, at 10:00 AM on Sunday 13-10-2024, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance engaged and clashed with them at point-blank range with machine guns, causing them to be killed and wounded.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Kiryat Shmona settlement with a barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Tzurit base (west of Karmiel) with a large barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of vehicles and personnel of the Israeli enemy forces in the Zarit barracks with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted an Israeli enemy soldiers’ tank south of the town of Al-Qawzah with a guided missile, leading to its burning and the killing and wounding of its crew.

Scenes from the dining hall at the Binyamina training camp. pic.twitter.com/yTyWpB3mef — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 13, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Khallet Warda with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Shoumera barracks with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Kanaan Heights in the town of Blida with artillery shells.

“A group of Islamic Resistance fighters attacked the Israeli enemy forces in the western neighborhood of the town of Aita al-Shaab, and violent clashes took place with machine guns, rockets, and artillery shells. The clashes are still ongoing until the time of issuance of this statement.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:00 pm on Sunday, 13-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces at the Misgav Am site with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with an attack drone on a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Zarit barracks and hit their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Tsnobar logistics base in the occupied Golan with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance ambushed it and showered it with barrages of rocket shells and machine guns and fought violent clashes with the infiltrating force from point-blank, leaving them between dead and wounded, and the force withdrew amid screams and wails from the aggressing soldiers.

“The Islamic Resistance carried out on the evening of Sunday 13-10-2024, the operation of launching a squadron of attack drones on a training camp for the Golani Brigade in Binyamina, south of Haifa. The Islamic Resistance will remain present and ready to defend our country and our proud and oppressed people and will not hesitate to carry out its duty in deterring the enemy, and Allah is capable of everything.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO (citing source): Hezbollah has succeeded in deceiving the air defense system and launched a barrage of missiles to cover up the drones that had struck a training base in Binyamina, south of Haifa. pic.twitter.com/RkYB8inhRD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 13, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Manara settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 7:25 in the evening of Sunday 13-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy forces in Khallet Warda with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 9:25 in the evening of Sunday 10-13-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy forces in the Manara settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 9:30 pm on Sunday 10-13-2024, targeted for the third time a gathering of the Israeli enemy forces in the Manara settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted (for the fourth time) a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Manara settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted (for the fifth time) a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Manara settlement with a rocket barrage.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)