‘Criminal War of Extermination’ – Israeli Bombing Kills Children at Play in Shati

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

UN Special Rapporteur in the Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, said that Israeli forces are committing yet another massacre in the northern Gaza Strip. She added that Palestinians are being killed in Jabaliya with “unspeakable cruelty and sadism”.

A number of people, mostly children, have been killed and wounded as a result of the Israeli army bombing while they were playing football near the Ghaban Café in Al-Shati’ Camp, west of Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip.

So far, the bodies of seven children have been recovered from the site.

The Israeli occupation forces have committed five massacres in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, also destroying dozens of homes in the Jabaliya camp.

The government media office in Gaza has documented the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip over the past nine days.

The ministry also confirmed that many victims remain under the rubble or in the streets, and that rescue crews are unable to reach them.

In the northern Gaza Strip, which has been under siege by occupation forces for nine days, Al-Jazeera’s correspondent reported ongoing Israeli artillery shelling in Jabaliya al-Balad, Beit Lahia, and Jabaliya camp.

As we speak, write, tweet, sob: Israeli forces are committing another massacre in northern Gaza. People in Jabalyia are killed – both in groups, and one by one – amid unspeakable cruelty and sadism. By Israelis who have accepted to be "willing executioners" of a genocidal plan.… https://t.co/2tnGjEovxv — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) October 13, 2024

Three Palestinians were reportedly killed and others were wounded due to Israeli shelling near the communications area west of Jabaliya camp.

Additionally, dozens of residential buildings were destroyed west of Jabaliya camp and in the Al-Tawam area, northwest of Gaza City.

Ismail Al-Thawabta, Director General of the Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip, stated that the Israeli army has carried out massacres in the northern governorates, killing more than 300 people over the past nine days.

Al-Thawabta added that Israel aims to implement a plan to displace Palestinians from the northern Gaza Strip, calling it one of the largest and most dangerous American-Israeli plans of the 21st century.

He described the situation as a “criminal war of extermination” conducted by Israel and the US against the Palestinian people.

He also said that Israel is preventing fuel from reaching hospitals in the north and called on the international community, particularly Russia and China, to intervene to stop Israel’s crimes in Gaza.

No food aid has entered northern Gaza since October 1, affecting thousands of Palestinian families, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) has announced.https://t.co/sqJsWxYEWo pic.twitter.com/2zoJno6Apl — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 13, 2024

‘Cruelty and Sadism’

In the central Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency quoted Palestinian medical sources saying that six Palestinians, mostly children, were injured in an Israeli bombardment targeting a house in the Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City.

Additionally, five Palestinians were killed, and others wounded, in Israeli artillery shelling in the Al-Bureij camp.

In the southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera’s correspondent reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a mosque in the coastal Al Mawasi area, west of Rafah. Meanwhile, a Palestinian was killed and several others were injured in Israeli shelling east of Deir al-Balah city in central Gaza.

Israeli aircraft do a deliberate detour to drop bombs on a group of young children playing in Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza city: deaths reported https://t.co/ydOG6mZ6F9 — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) October 13, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,227 Palestinians have been killed, and 98,464 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)