‘Machine Guns and Hand Grenades’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 416

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Qassam Brigades announced four of its operations in the Gaza Strip today, one of which was carried out jointly with the Al-Quds Brigades.

The first operation reportedly took place at 19:45 am. It involved clashing “with a zionist infantry force of 10 soldiers who were present in a house with machine guns and hand grenades, killing and wounding them” in Beit Lahia.

Almost precisely at the same time, the Brigades carried out another operation in Beit Lahia, targeting and destroying an Israeli tank.

Around 1 pm, Palestine time, the Strip’s two main Resistance groups, Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades, bombarded the Isreali command and control center in the Netzarim area.

And finally, at 3 pm, Al-Qassam targeted an Israeli “force consisting of 10 zionist soldiers with an anti-personnel shell in the Al-Tawam area northwest of Gaza City, killing and wounding several of its members.”

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Qassam fighters were able to clash with a zionist infantry force of 10 soldiers who were present in a house with machine guns and hand grenades, killing and wounding them near the Taiba Mosque in the center of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip. “We targeted a zionist Merkava 4 tank with a Yassin 105 shell in Al-Hattabiya Street in the center of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip. “We, in cooperation with the Saraya Al-Quds, bombed the enemy’s command and control site in the Netzarim axis with heavy mortar shells. “Our fighters were able to target a zionist force consisting of 10 zionist soldiers with an anti-personnel shell in the Al-Tawam area northwest of Gaza City, killing and wounding several of its members.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 08:45 AM on Monday 25-11-2024, targeted the Shraga base (the administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade Command) north of the occupied city of Akka with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:20 AM, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces at the Deir Mimas-Kfar Kila triangle, with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Meron settlement, with a rocket barrage, at 12:30 pm on Monday 25-11-2024. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces, with a rocket barrage, on Monday 25-11-2024: – In the Meron settlement, for the second time at 12:35 pm. – In the Avivim settlement at 11:30 am. “During the withdrawal of the Israeli enemy army forces from the town of Al-Bayada after the heavy losses they suffered yesterday, Sunday 24-11-2024, and after monitoring a group that had fortified itself in one of the houses on the southern outskirts of the town, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it with direct weapons, which led to the destruction of the house and the deaths and injuries of the group members.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted on Monday 25-11-2024: – A gathering of the forces of the Israeli enemy army in the settlement of Malikiyah with a rocket barrage, at 2:00 PM today. – A Merkava tank with a guided missile at 03:20 pm, west of the town of Shamaa, destroying it and killing and wounding its crew. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 15:20 on Monday 25-11-2024, a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces south of the city of Khiam with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, for the first time, at 16:30 on Monday 25-11-2024, the Foran camp (a base for the deployment of ground forces and readiness in the Syrian direction) in the occupied Syrian Golan, with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 17:20 on Monday 25-11-2024, the northern Rawia base (Command of the 71st Armored Battalion of the 188th Brigade, containing an ammunition depot for tanks) in the occupied Syrian Golan with a rocket barrage. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, on Monday 25-11-2024: – a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of Shoumera with a rocket barrage. (16:20) – the settlement of Nahariyya with a rocket barrage. (10:15) “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance on 25-11-2024 targeted: – a gathering of Israeli occupation forces south of the town of Al-Khiam with a missile barrage. (6:15 PM) – a gathering of Israeli occupation forces at the southeastern outskirts of Al-Khiam with a qualitative missile. (12:00 PM)

– gathering point of Israeli occupation vehicles and an artillery battery in the town of Yarine with an attack drone [FPV], hitting their targets accurately. (3:00 PM) – a gathering of Israeli occupation forces at the Al-Ajl plain site north of the Kfar Yuval settlement with an attack drone (FVP), accurately hitting their targets. (3:00 PM) – the lodging site of Israeli occupation soldiers in the Kabri settlement with an attack drone (FVP), accurately hitting their targets. (3:00 PM) – a gathering of Israeli occupation forces at the southeastern outskirts of the town of Deir Mimas with an attack drone FPV], accurately hitting their targets. – a gathering of Israeli occupation forces south of the city of Al-Khiam with an attack drone (FVP), accurately hitting their targets. – a gathering of Israeli enemy army vehicles south of the town of Ibl al-Saqi, with an (FVP) attack drone, hitting its targets accurately.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)