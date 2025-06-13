LIVE BLOG: UNGA Condemns Israel’s Weaponization of Starvation | Massacre in Deir al-Balah – Day 615

HAMAS:

“We welcome the UN General Assembly resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza, opening humanitarian corridors, and delivering aid. The overwhelming vote in the General Assembly in favor of the resolution is a political and moral victory for our steadfast people and proof of the occupation’s failure.

“The overwhelming vote in the General Assembly exposed the fallacy of Israel’s self-defense claims.

“The overwhelming vote in the General Assembly is a decisive response to Washington’s position, which used its veto in the Security Council days ago. The American position is desperate and isolated in the face of the international will that stood by the Palestinian right and rejected massacres and starvation.”