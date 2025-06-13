LIVE BLOG: UNGA Condemns Israel’s Weaponization of Starvation | Massacre in Deir al-Balah – Day 615

The United Nations General Assembly approved a Spanish-drafted resolution on Gaza condemning the use of starvation as a weapon and the unlawful denial of humanitarian aid.
Meanwhile, several Palestinians were killed and wounded when Israeli occupation aircraft shelled a group of civilians east of the Mills area, south of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 55,207 and injured 127,891 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
UN Security Council to Meet Today to Discuss Attack on Tehran
REUTERS: Diplomats told Reuters that the UN Security Council will hold a meeting today, Friday, to discuss the recent Israeli strikes on Iran, amid escalating regional tensions and the repercussions of the attack on Tehran.
Iranian Drone Falls in Northern Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported the fall of a kamikaze drone in northern Israel, in the first incident of its kind since the Israeli attack on Iran began early this Friday.
US Destroyer Heading Towards Eastern Mediterranean
AP: The Associated Press quoted officials that the US Navy has instructed one of its destroyers to sail towards the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, following the Israeli attack on Iran. In the same context, US President Donald Trump is holding a meeting with senior National Security Council officials to discuss the latest developments, according to the American agency.
High Alert in Israeli Hospitals in Anticipation of Potential Attacks
WASHINGTON POST: The Washington Post, quoting informed sources, reported that Israeli hospitals have imposed a state of high alert and transferred patients to underground facilities, in anticipation of any potential attacks from Iran.
Araghchi: Israel Crossed All Red Lines
IRANIAN FM: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated in a message to the Security Council: “Failure to respond to Israel will encourage it and provoke more chaos. Israel has crossed all red lines. The Security Council and the Secretary-General must condemn Israel’s aggression.”
Trump: Washington Was Aware of Israel's Plans to Attack Iran
WALL STREET JOURNAL: US President Donald Trump said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal that the United States was aware of Israel’s plans to attack Iran. Trump added that he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday, Thursday, and will have another call with him today to follow up on developments.
Trump to CNN: United States Clearly Supports Israel
CNN: US President Donald Trump told CNN: “The United States clearly supports Israel. We supported Israel as no one has ever supported it before. The Israeli strikes on Iran last night were very successful. Iranians must now sit at the negotiating table to reach a deal before it is too late.”
Pakistan Activates Defensive Systems near Iran
GERMAN NEWS AGENCY: The German News Agency, quoting Pakistani officials, reported that Islamabad activated air defense systems and deployed fighters near its nuclear facilities and on its borders with Iran, amid escalating regional tensions. A Pakistani intelligence official confirmed that defensive systems are on high alert, despite no direct threat, stressing that the measures are precautionary.
Israel Temporarily Closes Embassies in Norway and Sweden
NORWEGIAN MEDIA: Norwegian media reported that Israel has temporarily closed its embassies in Norway and Sweden, following the attack launched by Tel Aviv on Iran, and amidst Tehran’s threats to deliver a “painful response.”
Sirens Sound in Israeli Settlements
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Home Front Command reported that air raid sirens are sounding in Kiryat Shmona and several surrounding towns near the Lebanese border. This indicates potential incoming threats from the northern front.
Nahal Brigade Redeployed from Gaza to West Bank
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that the army withdrew the Nahal Brigade from Gaza and redeployed it to the West Bank. This strategic shift, also noted by Israel’s Channel 14, suggests a reduction of Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip to free them for operations in other areas, potentially in response to the broader regional tensions and recent Israeli attacks on Iran.
Khamenei Vows Harsh Revenge after Israeli Strike Kills Top Iranian Officials
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei confirmed on Friday morning the deaths of several senior military commanders and nuclear scientists in a large-scale Israeli assault targeting sites across Iran.
Khamenei Vows Harsh Revenge after Israeli Strike Kills Top Iranian Officials
Two People Killed in Qarara
QNN: Two Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a displacement tent in Mawasi al-Qarara, in Khan Yunis.
Killed and Wounded in Israeli Shelling South of Deir al-Balah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded due to occupation aircraft shelling a group of Palestinians east of the Mills area, south of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.
🚨 The last shelter in Jabaliya—Halawa School and Camp—has been evacuated after Israeli airstrikes and warnings targeted the area. It was the largest displacement center in northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/NsDRM6Pew3
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 13, 2025
East Libya Security Stops "Convoy of Steadfastness" at Sirte Entrance
JOINT ACTION COORDINATION FOR GAZA: The “Joint Action Coordination for Gaza” stated that East Libya security forces stopped the Convoy of Steadfastness at the entrance to Sirte, citing the need to await approval from Benghazi.
Unprecedented Crisis of Trust Between Netanyahu and Senior Defense Officials
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth quoted a military official: “Many in the defense establishment do not believe a word Netanyahu says, even behind closed doors. There is an unprecedented crisis of trust between Netanyahu and senior defense officials.”
Hamas Praises UN General Assembly Resolution
HAMAS:
“We welcome the UN General Assembly resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza, opening humanitarian corridors, and delivering aid. The overwhelming vote in the General Assembly in favor of the resolution is a political and moral victory for our steadfast people and proof of the occupation’s failure.
“The overwhelming vote in the General Assembly exposed the fallacy of Israel’s self-defense claims.
“The overwhelming vote in the General Assembly is a decisive response to Washington’s position, which used its veto in the Security Council days ago. The American position is desperate and isolated in the face of the international will that stood by the Palestinian right and rejected massacres and starvation.”
Key Points of UN General Assembly Resolution on Gaza
The UN General Assembly Resolution on Gaza calls for:
The necessity of accountability to ensure Israel respects its obligations under international law.
Demanding an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire to be observed by all parties.
Condemning the use of starvation as a weapon and the unlawful deprivation of aid.
Demanding Israel end the siege, open crossings, and ensure aid access.
UN General Assembly Adopts Spain's Draft Resolution on Gaza
UN: The United Nations General Assembly adopted Spain’s draft resolution concerning Gaza.
Be the first to comment