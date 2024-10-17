The Radwan Has Entered the Building – Resistance Roundup – Day 377

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The details here become hazy: were the Hezbollah fighters inside the building when the Israeli soldiers entered?

The building, somewhere in a border town in Lebanon, was bombed by Israeli warplanes several times, so when Israeli soldiers snuck into the town and began searching that specific building – or what remained of it – they must have felt a degree of safety. They were wrong.

After spending nearly half an hour inside the building, Hezbollah fighters attacked the Israeli soldiers from the top of the building, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN).

This takes us back to Israeli media reports from yesterday, following a similar incident, conveying comments by the Israeli army that Hezbollah fighters are using non-traditional means.

News reports say that Al-Radwan elite forces have already entered the battlefield. If that is the case, it should explain the heavy Israeli losses of recent days, and the numerous Israeli helicopter trips from the Lebanon border to Israeli hospitals.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Watch: The detonation of a booby-trapped tunnel for the second time targeting a Zionist engineering force in the Al-Rayyan area, east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades published footage of its fighters detonating a booby-trapped tunnel for the second time targeting a zionist engineering force in the Al-Rayyan area, east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted two Zionist armored personnel carriers with two Al-Yassin 105 shells in the Al-Faluja area, west of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a Zionist infantry force with a TBG shell and then eliminate it from zero distance with appropriate weapons west of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, backing their brave and honorable resistance, and defending Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance carried out a series of operations on Thursday, October 17, 2024, against attempts by the Israeli enemy to advance at the Lebanese-Palestinian border, as well as against sites, bases, and deployments of the Israeli enemy army and settlements in northern occupied Palestine, as follows:

“At 23:23 on Wednesday evening, October 16, 2024, a rocket barrage targeted the Kiryat Shmona settlement.

“At 12:50, a Merkava tank was targeted on the Al-Labouneh Heights with a guided missile, causing it to burn, with its crew killed and injured.

“At 02:00, a second Merkava tank was targeted on the Al-Labouneh Heights with a guided missile, leading to its destruction and deaths and injuries among its crew.

“At 08:30, a rocket barrage targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Sadana area in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms.

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Misgav Am and Kfar Giladi in the eastern sector of the border with Lebanon.

“At 08:30, a rocket barrage targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Barkhta Farm in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms.

“At 08:30, a rocket barrage targeted the “Kfar Vradim” settlement in response to the brutal Israeli violation of towns, villages, and civilians.

“At 09:00, two Merkava tanks were targeted on the Al-Labouneh Heights with guided missiles, causing them to burn, with their crews killed and injured.

“At 09:00, a rocket barrage targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the gate of the “Misgav Am” settlement.

“At 12:00, artillery shells targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers between Kfar Kila and Odaisseh, achieving direct hits.

“At 14:00, a second rocket barrage targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the gate of the “Misgav Am” settlement.

“At 15:00, a rocket barrage targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the town of Blida.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced the killing of two officers and three soldiers in the battles in southern Lebanon yesterday. It was also announced that eight soldiers were seriously injured in Lebanon and another soldier in Gaza.

“At 15:00, a rocket barrage targeted the “Ramot Naftali” settlement in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and peaceful homes.

“At 17:00, a rocket barrage targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Avivim settlement.

“Large gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers south of the “Kfar Giladi” settlement were targeted with qualitative missiles, resulting in accurate strikes.

“Large gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers in the “Shtula” settlement were targeted with qualitative missiles, resulting in accurate strikes.

“At 20:45, a rocket barrage targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Wadi Qatmon area around Rmeish.

“At 22:50, two Merkava tanks were targeted in Jal al-Deir near Avivim settlement, opposite the town of Maroun al-Ras, with guided missiles, causing them to burn, with the crews killed and injured.”

