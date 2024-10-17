‘I Won’t Bat an Eye’ – Israel Says It Killed Palestinian Leader Yahya Sinwar

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army claimed on Thursday that Yahya Sinwar, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, was killed during clashes in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

According to an army statement, three Palestinian fighters were killed in clashes with soldiers from the 828th Brigade. Later, one of the fighters was identified as the leader of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, Yahya Sinwar.

The Israeli army spokesman also said that the soldiers were not initially aware that Sinwar was in the building where the exchange of fire occurred.

The clash reportedly took place in Tel Al-Sultan, Rafah, where Sinwar was found wearing a military vest, he was wearing a Keffiyeh, and holding an AK-47.

The US-based news website Axios, also quoting Israeli officials, reported that the killing of Sinwar was accidental and not the result of specific intelligence.

As of now, Hamas has not commented on the Israeli army’s announcement.

Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar: “Does the world expect us to be well-behaved victims while we are getting killed? For us to be slaughtered without making a noise?” pic.twitter.com/qCo88g7qf9 — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) October 17, 2024

Who is Yahya Sinwar

Yahya Sinwar, born on October 19, 1962, in the Khan Yunis refugee camp in Gaza, became a prominent leader of Hamas.

His family was displaced during the 1948 Nakba. He studied at the Islamic University of Gaza, where he became active in student leadership, which paved the way for his role in founding Hamas’ internal security apparatus, Majd, in 1986.

Sinwar was arrested multiple times by Israel, receiving four life sentences in 1988.

During his 23 years in prison, he led Palestinian prisoners, endured solitary confinement, and authored several books. He was released in a prisoner exchange deal in 2011.

After his release, Sinwar rose in Hamas’ ranks, leading its military wing and later its political bureau in Gaza.

He was instrumental in coordinating Hamas’ military and political activities.

In 2024, following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, Sinwar became the head of Hamas’ political bureau. Israel considers him the architect of the 2023 Al-Aqsa Flood operation.

“You walk to the beach at sunset, and you see all these teenagers on the shore chatting and wondering what the world looks like across the sea. What life looks like. It's breaking. And should break everybody. I want them free.” — Yahya Sinwar, 2018 Liberation becomes… pic.twitter.com/G8RHq8VlWA — HAYDAR (@chronicalihere) October 17, 2024

‘I Won’t Bat an Eye’

In a famous press conference in May 2021, soon after an 11-day Israeli war on Gaza, Sinwar expressed his lack of fear of death, stating that the fight would continue regardless.

“I won’t bat an eye,” he said, proudly, adding: “Be my guest”.



“He (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – PC) is going to say this is the victory photo and the end of the battle, and that we have assassinated Sinwar,” he said.

“He wants a victory image, I am ready (…) They can take the decision to assassinate me right now,” Sinwar continued, concluding: “I won’t bat an eye. Be my guest”.

(The Palestine Chronicle)