LIVE BLOG: New Massacre in Nuseirat | Rockets towards Gaza Envelope – Day 404

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombardment targeting a house in the Al-Manshiya neighborhood in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Jewish supremacist colonists target children and babies, then blame 'Hamas', i.e. resistance. A newborn Palestinian baby is pulled from the rubble of a building in Beit Lahia, bombed by Israeli forces, that obliterated his entire family. Resistance is absolutely necessary. pic.twitter.com/KopmKe2nuQ — tim anderson (@timand2037) November 13, 2024