LIVE BLOG: New Massacre in Nuseirat | Rockets towards Gaza Envelope – Day 404

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,508 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,684 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Injuries in Beit Lahia
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombardment targeting a house in the Al-Manshiya neighborhood in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.
Jewish supremacist colonists target children and babies, then blame 'Hamas', i.e. resistance. A newborn Palestinian baby is pulled from the rubble of a building in Beit Lahia, bombed by Israeli forces, that obliterated his entire family. Resistance is absolutely necessary. pic.twitter.com/KopmKe2nuQ
— tim anderson (@timand2037) November 13, 2024
Two Rockets Fired towards Gaza Envelope
ISRAELI MEDIA: Two rockets were fired towards the Gaza envelope
11 Killed in Gaza since Last Night
MEDICAL SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): 11 Palestinians were killed as a result of raids launched by the Israeli occupation army on several areas in the Gaza Strip since midnight last night.
New Artillery Shelling in Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army’s artillery shelled the Nassar junction in Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Artillery in Al-Zaytoun
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Renewed Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City in the central Gaza Strip.
Two Killed in Israeli Shelling Targeting Shejaiya
AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed in an Israeli shelling targeting Palestinians in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, in the central Gaza Strip.
