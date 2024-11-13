LIVE BLOG: New Massacre in Nuseirat | Rockets towards Gaza Envelope – Day 404

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli aircraft have targeted a home belonging to the Thabet family in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Two rockets were fired towards the Gaza Envelope, according to Israeli media.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,508 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,684 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Click here for previous blogs.

Wed, Nov 13, 9:15 AM (Palestine Time)

Injuries in Beit Lahia

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombardment targeting a house in the Al-Manshiya neighborhood in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Wed, Nov 13, 9:15 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Rockets Fired towards Gaza Envelope

ISRAELI MEDIA: Two rockets were fired towards the Gaza envelope

Wed, Nov 13, 9:15 AM (Palestine Time)

11 Killed in Gaza since Last Night

MEDICAL SOURCES (to Al-Jazeera): 11 Palestinians were killed as a result of raids launched by the Israeli occupation army on several areas in the Gaza Strip since midnight last night.

Wed, Nov 13, 9:15 AM (Palestine Time)

New Artillery Shelling in Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army’s artillery shelled the Nassar junction in Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Wed, Nov 13, 9:15 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Artillery in Al-Zaytoun

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Renewed Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City in the central Gaza Strip.

 

Wed, Nov 13, 9:15 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Israeli Shelling Targeting Shejaiya

AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed in an Israeli shelling targeting Palestinians in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, in the central Gaza Strip.

