First Drones, Then Missiles – Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hezbollah said that the drones successfully struck their intended targets with ‘high precision’.

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah announced on Wednesday that its fighters launched an unprecedented aerial attack involving a coordinated swarm of advanced, one-way drones targeting a high-security Israeli site in Tel Aviv.

This marked the first time that Hezbollah had utilized such sophisticated drone technology in an assault on Israeli military assets.

A few hours later, the group announced a second attack, this time involving Qader-2 ballistic missiles.

The target of the attack was the HaKirya base, a critical center in Israel’s defense infrastructure.

According to a statement issued by Hezbollah, the base is home to the Israeli Ministry of Defense headquarters, the General Staff, the War Management Room, and the Air Force’s war command and control authority.

The group emphasized that this operation was part of its ongoing ‘Khaybar’ series of attacks.

Later on Wednesday, Hezbollah announced that it had struck,

“for the second time, the HaKirya base (…) 120 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, in the city of Tel Aviv, with Qader-2 ballistic missiles and hit their targets accurately.”

Hezbollah has been increasing its use of advanced military technology in recent weeks.

Since late September, the group has reportedly deployed high-end rockets, missiles, and one-way drones that have reached the outskirts of Tel Aviv, targeting key Israeli military installations, intelligence headquarters, and defense companies.

These companies are involved in producing military systems and technology for the Israeli army, which are used in the Israeli wars on Gaza and Lebanon.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)