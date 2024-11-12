The Hajj Joins the Battle – Resistance Roundup – Day 403

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Before the battle starts, the two fighters, are seen kissing the Hajj’s head, grateful that he had joined the Resistance, and calling him a ‘blessing’.

“We are here on the frontlines of the Jabaliya refugee camp,” one of the three fighters said at the start of a video released by Al-Qassam Brigades today.

The faces of the fighters, all sitting side by side, were blurred, but the footage showed that they were wearing their military fatigue, and ready for battle.

One of the three fighters introduced the man in the middle. “We are in the company of this Hajj (elder) who is reaching 60 years of age and who refuses to live in humiliation and disgrace.”

Then, the three are seen pointing at and blowing up Israeli Merkava tanks, mid cheers of ‘God is Great’.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to blow up a house with a highly explosive device as soon as 10 zionist soldiers entered it, resulting in deaths and injuries among them on Monday afternoon in the Ard Suleiman area in the Qasasib neighborhood of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a zionist Merkava tank with a guerilla action device and a D9 military bulldozer with a tandem shell around Al-Yassin Mosque in the Tel Al-Zaatar neighborhood, north of the Gaza Strip.

“In a complex operation, Al-Qassam fighters managed to snipe a zionist soldier and target an infantry patrol with two anti-personnel grenades, resulting in deaths and injuries among its members in the city of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam fighters clashed with enemy vehicles on the axis of invasion east of Jabalia camp, in northern Gaza. In a statement, the Brigades said that they were with "this Hajj (elderly man) who is reaching 60 years of age who refused to live in humiliation and disgrace, and he… pic.twitter.com/fWCRbytSOQ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 12, 2024

“Our fighters were able to target a zionist force of 7 soldiers inside a house with a TBG anti-fortification shell and eliminate them from point-blank distance with machine guns and hand grenades near the Determined Ones Mosque in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip.

“Qassam fighters were able to target a zionist Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 shell, then boarded it, killed its crew, and seized a machine gun from it near the Al-Fakhoura school, west of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets a zionist D9 bulldozer with a Yassin 105 shell near Shadia Abu Ghazaleh school west of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters targeted a zionist force stationed in a house with an anti-personnel shell, killing and wounding them northwest of Gaza City.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We targeted a zionist military bulldozer of the type D9 with a tandem shell in Al-Ajarmah Street in the middle of Jabalia camp.

“In cooperation with the Martyr Omar Al-Qasim Forces, we bombarded the zionist enemy soldiers at the Rashid site on the Netzarim axis with heavy caliber mortar shells.”

⚡️Al-Quds Brigades: We targeted the Gaza envelope colonies with a rocket barrage. https://t.co/xWQ2OdjweV — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) November 12, 2024

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the settlement of Kfar Blum with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Kfar Yuval settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters in the Air Defense Unit confronted an Israeli Hermes 450 drone in the airspace of the western sector and forced it to leave Lebanese airspace.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the settlement of “Dishon” with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Shoumera settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Zarit settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Israeli enemy forces’ artillery position in Neve Ziv with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Shraga base north of the occupied city of Akka with a rocket barrage.

🚨🟡🟢 Hezbollah published scenes from the targeting of an Israeli military bulldozer near the border wall in the town of Kfar Kila on the southern Lebanese border. pic.twitter.com/VrbbLCzuo9 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 12, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Tel Nof air base, south of Tel Aviv with a barrage of qualitative missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, for the first time, targeted the HaHotrim base (a major Israeli air force base containing equipment and transport formations, as well as an engine factory) located 40 km from the Lebanon-Palestine border, south of the occupied city of Haifa with a qualitative rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on a logistical base for the 146th Division (north of the town of Sheikh Danoun) east of the city of Nahariyya, hitting its targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the Ramim battalion in the Hounin barracks, hitting its targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Malikiyah settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Manara settlement with a rocket barrage.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)