Second Top PLO Official: Hanan Ashrawi Contracts COVID-19

October 12, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
PLO Executive Member, Hanan Ashrawi. (Photo: File)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Dr. Hanan Ashrawi became the second member of the PLO’s Executive Committee to test positive for Coronavirus, the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA reported on Monday.

Ashrawi, a renowned Palestinian politician, leader and intellectual is the head of the PLO’s Department of Public Diplomacy and Policy.

The news about Ashrawi contracting the disease was announced by the PLO’s Department of Public Diplomacy and Policy in a statement, which stated that its head, Ashrawi, 74, has tested positive for COVID-19, and therefore all her official engagements and scheduled events have been postponed until her recovery.

“We regret to announce that Dr. Hanan Ashrawi has tested positive for COVID-19. We wish her a speedy recovery,” the statement read. 

The other PLO member is Dr. Saeb Erekat, secretary-general of the PLO’s Executive Committee, who had also tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Updates on Erekat’s conditions were communicated on Saturday via his daughter, Dalal, who tweeted that the top Palestinian negotiator “is doing very well and his morale is great while he is residing in his Jericho house. Symptoms controlled and Inshallah we’ll witness a speedy recovery.” 

“Erekat, 65, received a lung transplant in October 2017, which raised concern about his health after contracting the coronavirus disease,” WAFA reported.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*